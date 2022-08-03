'Stranger Things' Star Natalia Dyer Talks About Her 'Small Little Bit' Role in 'Hannah Montana' Movie

If Stranger Things fans were wondering where they've seen Natalia Dyer's face before, the actress is setting the record straight once again.

In a video for Elle UK posted July 27, the actress, 27, shared that she appeared in the 2009 film Hannah Montana: The Movie — and according to IMDb, it is her first credited role.

"I did have a small little bit on the movie Hannah Montana," she told the magazine in the video about her brief role as Clarissa Granger.

The premise of the Hannah Montana franchise, which starred Miley Cyrus in the title role both on the big and small screen, follows the story of a regular girl who's alter ego is a world-famous pop-star.

In the video, Dyer is asked if she had her own alter-ego, what that might look like.

"I'm pretty introverted and keep to myself, so if she's my alter ego I think she would have to be a bit more outgoing and just out in the world," she said. "Maybe she loves social media and does it all the time."

Dyer told PEOPLE in 2020 that her first-time role sometimes surprises her to this day.

Natalia Dyer ; Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana in the Hannah Montana movie
Natalia Dyer and Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana. John Lamparski/Getty; Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

"Sometimes I forget," she said.

Dyer is not the only Stranger Things cast mate with a connection to the beloved Disney Channel franchise.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in May, Millie Bobby Brown reiterated that she perfected her American accent by watching Hannah Montana.

When Fallon asked if the rumor was true, the 18-year-old actress confirmed, "Yes, absolutely!"

"I watched Bugsy Malone and Godfather when I was like eight and my parents were like, you know, watching all these movies with me and I was like 'Yeah but Hannah Montana is like Oscar-nominating, like it's so good,'" Brown explained.

"Hannah Montana is the best," she continued, "the film, everything. Everything about it is amazing."

Back in 2020, Brown was a guest on Cyrus' Instagram series Bright Minded, where she told Cyrus, 29, herself of the impact the Disney Channel show had on her life.

"The only way I got my American accent was by watching Hannah Montana," she told Cyrus.

"I'm surprised you don't have a country accent!" Tennessee-born Cyrus replied with a laugh.

Following the premiere of season 4, part 2 of Stranger Things on Netflix July 1, the show's upcoming fifth season will be its last.

The show's creators Matt and Ross Duffer announced the beginning of the end in February when they revealed that the "supersized" season 4 would be the penultimate season.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons," they wrote at the time. "It proved too large to tell in four, but – as you'll soon see for yourselves – we are now hurling toward our finale."

It's likely that most of the main cast — including Dyer, Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke — will make an appearance in the final season.

