Stranger Things Star Finn Wolfhard Will Co-Direct and Star in an Upcoming Horror-Comedy Film
Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard has a major career move in the works!
Film production company 30WEST announced on Tuesday that Wolfhard, 19, and Billy Bryk will direct a movie titled Hell of a Summer.
Wolfhard said in the official press release: "I am so excited to be co-directing my first feature film. I get the chance to work with an incredible cast and crew, and to work with a company like 30WEST and Aggregate is a real dream."
Wolfhard, Bryk, and Fred Hechinger will star in the contemporary horror-comedy of which plot details have yet to be disclosed. Hechinger, Aggregate Films' Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, and Parts and Labor's Jay Van Hoy will produce the film. Principal photography is slated to begin this month in Ontario, Canada.
RELATED: Netflix Debuts 'Protect Steve' Billboard for Worried Fans Ahead of New Stranger Things Episodes
Wolfhard is best known for his starring roles as Mike Wheeler in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things and as Richie Tozier in It and It: Chapter Two, which together have grossed over $1.2 billion at the box office. He recently starred in Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
Wolfhard will also co-star alongside Oscar winner Julianne Moore in the upcoming film When You Finish Saving the World, written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg and produced by Emma Stone.
He also lends his voice to the all-star cast in Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro's stop-motion animated musical film Pinocchio, which will premiere on Netflix.
RELATED: Stranger Things Releases Trailer for Final 2 Episodes of Season 4 Volume: 'Hawkins Will Fall'
In 2020, Wolfhard made his directorial debut with his first short film Night Shifts.
A release date for Hell of a Summer has not yet been announced.