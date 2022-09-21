Jake Gyllenhaal Is an Adventurer Reconnecting with Dad Dennis Quaid in 'Strange World' Trailer

Disney's Strange World, which also stars Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union and Lucy Liu, is in theaters Nov. 23

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 21, 2022 02:35 PM

There's adventure afoot!

Walt Disney Animation Studios unveiled the first full trailer for Strange World on Wednesday, showing a "legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures," per the official synopsis.

"Where in the world are we?" Jake Gyllenhaal's Searcher Clade says in the trailer while in awe of the colorful, otherworldly environments.

The voice cast also includes Dennis Quaid as Searcher's famous explorer dad Jaeger, Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher's 16-year-old son Ethan, Gabrielle Union as pilot Meridian Clade, and Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, the expedition's leader.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ original action-packed comedy adventure “Strange World” introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land.
Disney

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Strange World is directed by Don Hall, who previously made Big Hero 6 and Raya and the Last Dragon for Disney.

Hall said in a press release, "Inspired by classic adventure stories, Strange World is an original animated adventure/comedy about three generations of the Clade family who overcome their differences while exploring a strange, wondrous and oftentimes hostile world."

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ original action-packed comedy adventure “Strange World” introduces the Clades, a family that comes together in an uncharted, treacherous land.
Disney

At the D23 Expo earlier this month, Gyllenhaal told The Hollywood Reporter why he signed on to the animated film.

"How could I not?" he said. "... Just the idea of being a Disney animated character was so cool. And I was really moved by the story. When they pitched it to me for the first time I was like, 'This is exactly the kind of movie that I love and I love watching and I would love to be in.' It was that easy. It wasn't even a question."

Strange World
Disney

Strange World is in theaters Nov. 23.

Related Articles
Jake Gyllenhaal Enters a Strange World in Wondrous Trailer for Disney’s New Animated Movie
See Jake Gyllenhaal Enter a' Strange World' in Wondrous Trailer for Disney's New Animated Movie
Jake Gyllenhaal, Patrick Swayze in Road House
Jake Gyllenhaal to Play UFC Fighter Who Becomes Bouncer in Remake of Patrick Swayze's 'Road House'
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
gwyneth paltrow and kids
Stars Whose Kids We Rarely See
DENNIS QUAID, Laura Savoie
Date Night! Dennis Quaid Smiles with Wife Laura Savoie on Red Carpet at CMT Awards
Jake Maggie Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals He's Working 'Right Now' on a Project with 'Incredible' Sister Maggie
Michael Myers (aka The Shape) and Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode in HALLOWEEN ENDS, directed by David Gordon Green
Jamie Lee Curtis Faces Michael Myers One Last Time in 'Halloween Ends' Trailer
Catching up with my favorite Mad Men
The Most Nostalgia-Inducing Cast Reunions Through the Years
Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu
Who Is Jake Gyllenhaal's Girlfriend? All About Jeanne Cadieu
Dennis Quaid
Newly Engaged Dennis Quaid Has a 'Bell' in Hawaii, Plus Mariah Carey, Jason Momoa & More
George Clooney and Julia Roberts in Ticket to Paradise Trailer
Julia Roberts and George Clooney Are Exes on a Mission in Hilarious 'Ticket to Paradise' Trailer
The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Jake Gyllenhaal and Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Step Out Together at the Cannes Film Festival
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in and Produce Speedboat Robbery Heist Cut & Run
Paris Hilton Wedding
Happily Ever After: See All of the Celebrity Weddings of 2021
Joey King Fights Back in Action-Packed Trailer for Violent Fairy Tale The Princess
Joey King Fights Back in Action-Packed Trailer for Violent Fairy Tale 'The Princess'