Entertainment Movies Jake Gyllenhaal Is an Adventurer Reconnecting with Dad Dennis Quaid in 'Strange World' Trailer Disney's Strange World, which also stars Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union and Lucy Liu, is in theaters Nov. 23 By Benjamin VanHoose Benjamin VanHoose Twitter Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 21, 2022 02:35 PM Share Tweet Pin Email There's adventure afoot! Walt Disney Animation Studios unveiled the first full trailer for Strange World on Wednesday, showing a "legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures," per the official synopsis. "Where in the world are we?" Jake Gyllenhaal's Searcher Clade says in the trailer while in awe of the colorful, otherworldly environments. The voice cast also includes Dennis Quaid as Searcher's famous explorer dad Jaeger, Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher's 16-year-old son Ethan, Gabrielle Union as pilot Meridian Clade, and Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, the expedition's leader. Snow White Star Rachel Zegler Says She Worked to Make a 'Modern Woman Out of' Disney Character Disney Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. Strange World is directed by Don Hall, who previously made Big Hero 6 and Raya and the Last Dragon for Disney. Hall said in a press release, "Inspired by classic adventure stories, Strange World is an original animated adventure/comedy about three generations of the Clade family who overcome their differences while exploring a strange, wondrous and oftentimes hostile world." Disney At the D23 Expo earlier this month, Gyllenhaal told The Hollywood Reporter why he signed on to the animated film. "How could I not?" he said. "... Just the idea of being a Disney animated character was so cool. And I was really moved by the story. When they pitched it to me for the first time I was like, 'This is exactly the kind of movie that I love and I love watching and I would love to be in.' It was that easy. It wasn't even a question." Disney Strange World is in theaters Nov. 23.