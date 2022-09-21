Jake Gyllenhaal Is an Adventurer Reconnecting with Dad Dennis Quaid in 'Strange World' Trailer

There's adventure afoot!

Walt Disney Animation Studios unveiled the first full trailer for Strange World on Wednesday, showing a "legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures," per the official synopsis.

"Where in the world are we?" Jake Gyllenhaal's Searcher Clade says in the trailer while in awe of the colorful, otherworldly environments.

The voice cast also includes Dennis Quaid as Searcher's famous explorer dad Jaeger, Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher's 16-year-old son Ethan, Gabrielle Union as pilot Meridian Clade, and Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, the expedition's leader.

Strange World is directed by Don Hall, who previously made Big Hero 6 and Raya and the Last Dragon for Disney.

Hall said in a press release, "Inspired by classic adventure stories, Strange World is an original animated adventure/comedy about three generations of the Clade family who overcome their differences while exploring a strange, wondrous and oftentimes hostile world."

At the D23 Expo earlier this month, Gyllenhaal told The Hollywood Reporter why he signed on to the animated film.

"How could I not?" he said. "... Just the idea of being a Disney animated character was so cool. And I was really moved by the story. When they pitched it to me for the first time I was like, 'This is exactly the kind of movie that I love and I love watching and I would love to be in.' It was that easy. It wasn't even a question."

Strange World is in theaters Nov. 23.