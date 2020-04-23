Straight Outta Compton Star Jason Mitchell Arrested on Drug and Weapons Possession Charges

Image zoom Jason Mitchell

Straight Outta Compton actor Jason Mitchell was arrested on possession of drugs and weapons charges.

The actor, 33, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi, according to Harrison County Jail records.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Mitchell is facing two felony charges for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and two felony charges for possession of a weapon by a felon, jail records show.

He was allegedly in possession of two guns: a Glock 19 pistol and a mini Draco AK47 pistol, according to jail records.

Mitchell was released that same day around 8 p.m., although it was unclear what his bond amount was.

A rep for Mitchell did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Image zoom Jason Mitchell's mugshot Harrison County Jail

The actor gained worldwide attention when he portrayed the rapper Eazy-E in 2015s's Straight Outta Compton, which followed the story of the iconic hip-hop group N.W.A. Since then, Mitchell has had roles in successful TV shows and films including 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, Mudbound and The Chi.

In April 2019, Mitchell was fired from his role in the Netflix film Desperados before filming could begin. Quickly after, he was dropped by his agent, manager and lawyer and was fired from Lena Waithe’s show, The Chi, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The decision to fire Mitchell from the series came after actress Tiffany Boone accused him of sexual harassment, THR reported.

RELATED: Straight Outta Compton's Jason Mitchell Loses Multiple Projects Amid Misconduct Claims: Reports

In November, the actor denied the allegations during an interview on the radio show The Breakfast Club, saying, “There actually was no situation with Tiffany.”

"The actual reason that I got let go was because Disney saw what was going on with Desperados and they just bought Showtime, so they decided not to pick up my option," he said at the time. "I’ve been on the show for what was about to be three seasons. I was nominated for an award, so you know, I was asking for money and all these different sorts of things and they just weren’t down to do it."

Mitchell was previously investigated in 2016 for assault after he allegedly threw an 18-year-old woman to the ground in a Boston hotel, according to Deadline and TMZ. He was not arrested, per TMZ.