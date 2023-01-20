Entertainment Movies Storm Reid Says Working with Nia Long in 'Missing' Was 'Amazing': 'I Felt Supported and Loved' "It's just really cool to work with really cool people," Storm Reid said of Nia Long on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast By Tommy McArdle Tommy McArdle Twitter Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 20, 2023 05:01 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Storm Reid grew up watching Nia Long on the big screen before they worked together in their new movie Missing. Reid, 19, told host Janine Rubenstein on the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast that movie veteran Long, 52, "made me feel so supported and loved" while working on the set of the new movie, from directors Nicholas D. Johnson and Will Merrick. "I knew of her because I grew up watching her. [I] have been a fan for a really long time," Reid said on the podcast, when asked whether she and Long had met before the movie. "But working with her was amazing," the actor continued. "She made me feel so supported and loved on set, and we were able to grow a bond and a rapport before getting on set and before Will and Nick called action." For more on Storm Reid, listen below to our daily podcast PEOPLE Every Day. Reid added that she was "thankful" for the bond she developed with Long during filming of the new movie, which follows Reid's character June as she searches for her mother (Long) after her mom disappears on vacation. "I'm just glad to have her in my corner, she's the sweetest and, you know, the most beautiful. She's an icon, [a] legend," Reid added. "It's just really cool to work with really cool people." Storm Reid Holds Hands with 'Super Sweet' Boyfriend Shedeur Sanders on Missing Red Carpet FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Asked which of Long's "early movies" Reid has seen, the actress mentioned her real-life mom "loves [1997's] Love Jones." "She definitely sat me down to watch Love Jones, and I was like, oh yeah, this is a good movie," Reid said. "She's just so good and just so poetic. It's just great." Elsewhere in the podcast, Reid said that tapping into her Missing character June "wasn't hard at all." "She is a typical teenager just trying to figure it out on a journey of self-discovery," she said. Frazer Harrison/Getty "Thankfully I haven't been put in a position to where my mom is missing," Reid said. "But that unconditional love that parents have for their children and that children have for their parents, you'll go to the end of the earth or you'll do anything to be able to make sure that your parent is safe." "So that's what June did, and she did it in a clever way — I don't think I would be able to ever do what June did," she added. Missing is in theaters now. Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday?Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.