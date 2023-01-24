Storm Reid Says Her First Kiss Was on Set with Identical Twins: 'That Was a Lot' at 9 Years Old

The Euphoria star, 19, discussed locking lips with twins on The Late Late Show With James Corden Monday

By
Published on January 24, 2023 01:45 PM

Storm Reid sure has one memorable first kiss story — well, first and second kiss, that is!

On Monday, the A Wrinkle in Time and The Last of Us actress, 19, stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden where she recalled locking lips with a boy for the first time a decade earlier on screen.

Turns out it wasn't just one boy Reid, who was 9 years old at the time, had to kiss. The other character was being played by a set of twins and Reed was asked to smooch them both.

"Not only did I have to kiss one person, but I had to kiss two because they were twins," she told host James Corden. "So I had to kiss the boy, and they'd be like, 'Okay cut,' and 'Other boy, come on!' "

"They looked the same, they're identical, so obviously the audience doesn't know that I'm kissing two people, but that was a lot for my 9-year-old self," she confessed. "It was my first kiss, and it was two people? I was like Oh. My. God."

Storm Reid Says Her First Kiss Was on Set with Identical Twins: ‘That Was a Lot for My 9-Year-Old Self’
Storm Reid. The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube

Reid did not get any arguments from Corden or fellow guest Kate Walsh by dubbing that her "most memorable first" on set. "Where do you go from there?" Walsh joked to Reid's agreement, Corden teasing, "That's why if you do that enough, when you're 19, you're like 'I've got to jump out of a plane.' "

Born in Atlanta, Reid experienced her first major film in the 2013 Oscar-winning biographical drama 12 Years a Slave at age 9, and also appeared in the TV movie A Cross To Bear and in the shorts The Spirit Game and The Girls of Summer around that age.

She did not specify what project she was working on at the time, nor the name of the twin boys.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, January 23, 2023, with guests Kate Walsh, Storm Reid, and Skip Marley.
James Corden, Kate Walsh, Storm Reid. Terence Patrick/CBS

Regardless, a decade later, Reid's name still appears on Hollywood marquees and movie posters. But when she's on campus at the University of Southern California, "I'm just Storm the student," she told PEOPLE this month.

The actress, who stars in the new thriller Missing, explained she's not one to try to stand out at school.

"I'm in my sweats on my way to class on my scooter," continued Reid, who's also known for playing Gia, the heartbroken younger sister of addict Rue (Zendaya) on HBO's hit Euphoria.

In fact, it's the phenomenal success she's found in show business that had her craving the things a typical teen would experience. "I was feeling very fulfilled as a young person that was working but not necessarily as a young person experiencing young-people things," she remembered to PEOPLE

Now her in sophomore year at USC, Reid is taking drama classes and minoring in African American studies. "It's probably one of the best decisions I've ever made," Reid said of enrolling in college.

She lives in an on-campus apartment with a close friend in order to get the "full experience" of university life," as she put it.

Storm Reid attends the Stage 6 and Screen Gems world premiere f "Missing" at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Los Angeles on January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Storm Reid. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

ll this has helped Reid identify with June, the character she plays in Missing, about a teen's search for her mom (Nia Long) who disappears while on vacation. "She's just really trying to become her own person and I'm trying to do the same thing," said Reid.

At the movie's Jan. 12 premiere in L.A., Reid brought boyfriend Shedeur Sanders, a 20-year-old college football player and son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, as her date. "He's super sweet, super talented," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."

Missing is playing in theaters nationwide now.

