Storm Reid Holds Hands with 'Super Sweet' Boyfriend Shedeur Sanders on 'Missing' Red Carpet

The actress and the college football player made their red carpet debut together at the L.A. premiere of her new movie Missing

Published on January 13, 2023 03:14 PM
Storm Reid and Shakur Sanders attend the Stage 6 and Screen Gems world premiere f "Missing" at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Los Angeles on January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Storm Reid is making it red carpet official with her beau.

On Thursday, the Euphoria actress, 19, celebrated her new movie Missing at its world premiere held at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Los Angeles, holding hands with quarterback Shedeur Sanders as they posed for photos together.

The 20-year-old college football player is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, and recently transferred to the Colorado Buffaloes, where his dad is head coach.

"He's super sweet, super talented," Reid said of Sanders while speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."

Storm Reid and Shakur Sanders attend the Stage 6 and Screen Gems world premiere f "Missing" at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Los Angeles on January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

While it marked the first time they hit the red carpet together, Reid has quietly supported Sanders from the sidelines, most notably attending his last team's season-opening game (Jackson State) in Miami versus Florida A&M.

For the occasion, she shared an Instagram carousel that included various game images and showcased one where they posed inside the team's locker room together.

"2 can play this game!!!! congratulations @gojsutigersfb," she wrote in the caption.

Now that Sanders is about to embark on a new football journey in Colorado, she told ET she hopes to make it out to more games since she is currently enrolled as a student at the University of Southern California.

"I've been on set allllllll day, and I wanted to wait to get home to open this. Was a ball of nerves all day. I got my first college acceptance two weeks ago, but I've been waiting on this one for a hot minute. WE GOT INTO USC BABY," Reid wrote in a March 2021 Instagram post after learning she would be attending the school.

Her new film finds her in a leading role, with Nia Long playing her onscreen mom.

According to the film's synopsis, the film is a "roller-coaster mystery that makes you wonder how well you know those closest to you. When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June's search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it's too late. But as she digs deeper, her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers...and when June unravels secrets about her mom, she discovers that she never really knew her at all."

Missing is in theaters Jan. 20.

