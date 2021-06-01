Co-produced by Tom D'Angora, the concert will feature appearances from members of the LGBTQ+ community like Lance Bass and Billy Eichner, as well as allies like Amy Poehler and Debra Messing

Melissa McCarthy, Demi Lovato, Matt Bomer and More Gather for Stonewall Virtual Pride Concert

A bunch of notable names are turning out to kick off Pride Month with a musical celebration.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at The Stonewall Inn Safe Spaces Concert, airing live on Logo's YouTube channel Tuesday night.

It will also include a performance from Martha Wash, who will reprise her and The Weather Girls' "iconic Pride anthem," 1982's hit "It's Raining Men," according to a release.

Melissa McCarthy, Demi Lovato, and Matt Bomer From L to R: Melissa McCarthy, Demi Lovato and Matt Bomer | Credit: Getty

Co-produced by Tom D'Angora, the show will benefit "The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative's Safe Spaces Community Partners, which are LGBTQA+ Centers in select areas across the country," Logo shares.

In the PEOPLE-exclusive preview, McCarthy, 50, tells viewers of the initiative, "Thanks to you, they will continue to help create safe spaces for the LGBTQ community all around the world."

Celebrities previously came out en masse in 2019 to reflect on the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn riots, which marked the beginning of the LGBTQ rights movement.

"Thousands of people continue to protest outside the Stonewall Inn," Eicher, 42, says in the preview for the upcoming concert.

The Stonewall Inn is a place that has always been dedicated to "letting people freely express themselves," adds Bass, 42.