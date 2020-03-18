Seth Rogen Watched Cats While 'Pretty Stoned' and His Reactions Are Hilarious: 'They Move So Funny'

Seth Rogen finally got around to watching Cats!

On Tuesday night, the actor-comedian spent his Saint Patrick’s Day watching the Tom Hopper-directed movie-musical — which is now available to watch on iTunes, Amazon and other digital platforms — with the help of some green goods.

“I’m pretty stoned and watching Cats. I’ve never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy,” Rogen shared on Twitter. “Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They’ve said it 200,000 times but I don’t know what’s happening haha.”

“Also the scale is bizarre,” he added. “The behind the scenes features, which are amazing, said the set is 2.5 times scale but that would mean cats are like 60 pounds in real life!”

The Neighbors star then continued to hilariously live-tweet his experience watching the musical, which stars James Corden, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, and Francesca Hayward, among many more recognizable faces.

“I have a hard time getting actors to rehearse for like 20 mins. They got these people to train to lick their hands and rub them in their hair for weeks!!!” the actor tweeted in disbelief.

Rogen had many questions and comments about the movie — which garnered polarizing reviews when the movie first came out and recently swept the Razzies, where it was awarded Worst Picture.

“Some cats in pants. Some no pants,” he tweeted, adding “They move so funny.”

He later commented on some specific performances, including Jason Derulo and Judi Dench.

“Jason Derulos feet don’t look like they’re touching the ground,” he said, before getting to the part in the movie where Dench’s cat wears a coat made from fur.

“Judi Dench is in a cat fur coat which I can only assume is socially APPALLING in this world,” Rogen tweeted.

After making it through about an hour of the movie, a stoned Rogen decided he had enough of the film. “Alright I’m turning this off and watching 90 day fiancé. Good night. Stay clean as f—,” he wrote.

Before signing off for the night, the Knocked Up star shared a hilarious tweet from a fan, who said “a VFX producer” was reportedly hired to “remove CGI buttholes” from the animated cats in the film. “Which means that, somewhere out there, there exists a butthole cut of Cats,” the fan claimed.

“Release the Butthole Cut of Cats!!” Rogen said in a final tweet for the night.