Stockard Channing's Life and Career in Photos

Channing was nominated for Best Actress at the 1994 Academy Awards for her memorable role in Six Degrees of Separation.

Will Smith, who starred alongside her in the film, has spoken out about how he fell in love with Channing while filming due to method acting.

"With Six Degrees of Separation, I got a taste early of the dangers of going too far for a character," he told the Esquire in 2015. "My character was in love with Stockard Channing's character. And I actually fell in love with Stockard Channing."

"Well, I'm very flattered," Channing responded to Page Six. "That's a wonderful thing . . . I adored him from the first time I laid eyes on him because I thought he was genuinely sweet. I felt very protective of him, because it was his first big job. It's amazing for me to hear that he felt that way, I'm delighted."