Steven Yeun was born on Dec. 21, 1983, in Seoul, South Korea, and was raised in Troy, Michigan, where he graduated high school. He began his career in improv and sketch comedy in Chicago, where he trained at the prestigious Second City.

Once he felt he had hit a ceiling with the opportunities he was getting, Yeun took his talents to Hollywood and landed his first big role as Glenn Rhee in the highly successful AMC horror series The Walking Dead (2010 to 2016). After spending seven seasons on the show and becoming a household name in television, Yeun was still only just beginning what's become a promising career path — one that he has thought out with intention as he learns to find his voice in the industry.

“Leaving [The Walking Dead], if I had any weird feelings about it, was mostly that I hadn’t taken the time for myself to understand who I was and maybe my voice and what I wanted to say,” Yeun told Variety in December 2020. “I was always kind of in service to this larger narrative. And in some ways that reflects kind of how I was raised in my early years. I think I’m done. I think I want to try the other side.”