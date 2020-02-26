Steven Spielberg Won't Direct Indiana Jones 5 — But Harrison Ford Is Still on Board!

The upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie won’t feature a familiar face at the helm.

Variety reports director Steven Spielberg has bowed out of the movie, though he’ll continue to serve “hands-on” producer. It’s the first time in the franchise’s 39-year history that another director will take on the reigns, with Spielberg prominently guiding the previous four movies.

Spielberg, 73, reportedly wanted to let a new generation offer its own take on the story, according to the outlet.

Indiana Jones 5 follows 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark, 1984’s Temple of Doom, 1989’s Last Crusade, and 2008’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which saw Shia LaBeouf join star Harrison Ford.

Director James Mangold, who took over the Wolverine franchise in 2017 with Logan, is reportedly in talks to direct the movie instead. He most recently directed Ford v Ferrari, which picked up four Oscar nominations.

But while Spielberg is out as director, Ford, 77, will be returning to one of his most iconic roles.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy confirmed his return to BBC News while on the BAFTA Awards red carpet earlier this year. When asked if Ford might reprise his role, Kennedy said he would.

“Harrison Ford will be involved, yeah,” she said. “It’s not a reboot; it’s a continuation. He can’t wait.”

Last year, Chris Pratt was rumored to be taking over the role of the famous explorer until Ford set the record straight.

“Nobody is gonna be Indiana Jones!” the actor said during an interview on the Today show in May 2019. “Don’t you get? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy.”