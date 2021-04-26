Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler will star in the upcoming West Side Story remake, while Rita Moreno will return as Valentina

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story Remake Drops First Trailer During the Oscars — Watch Now

West Side Story fans, get excited for this one.

The first trailer for Steven Spielberg's upcoming film remake of the beloved musical aired on Sunday night during the 93rd Academy Awards — and it looks as epic as predicted.

The trailer features Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, who are playing the starring roles of Tony and Maria.

Enemies holding chains as weapons faced off in the opening scene of the West Side Story trailer before Elgort's character and Ziegler's character were shown at a school dance catching eyes for one another across the room.

"Somewhere (There's a Place For Us)" by Leonard Bernstein played over the trailer for the film, which follows the rivalry between two New York City street gangs, as well as the love affair between Tony and Maria that is woven throughout the movie.

Rita Moreno is also featured in the trailer, playing the role of Valentina. Moreno, 89, won Oscar for playing Anita in the original 1961 adaptation of the musical by Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents.

Zegler, 19, shared her excitement over news of the trailer's premiere on Saturday in a series of tweets. "Currently sobbing in bed because life is about to get real tomorrow. Thank you for sharing these past few years of in-between with me," Zegler wrote.

Another tweet featured a throwback photo of the teenage star posing beside a sign for the West Side Story musical show that she participated in when she was younger. "I am thinking about her," she wrote.

Brian d'Arcy James, who stars in the film as Officer Krupke, a neighborhood police officer trying to keep the rival gangs in order, told PEOPLE in July 2019 that "it's been fantastic" to be involved in the highly-anticipated remake.

"We're in the middle of shooting right now in New York City, and all I can say is it is an extraordinary experience," he said at the time.

D'Arcy James also spoke about working with Spielberg, 74. "There are a lot of people, myself included, who might be intimidated by working with a titan like himself," he told PEOPLE of the famed director. "But he neutralizes that the second you meet him, because he's kind, he's generous and he's just a guy who's there to work, and he loves what he does."

Tony Award winner Justin Peck choreographed the musical numbers in the film. Also leading the production are Tony Award-winning producer Kevin McCollum and Academy Award-nominated producer Kristie Macosko Krieger.

Inspired by Williams Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, West Side Story famously centers on the rivalry between young street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks. The 1961 film adaptation won 10 Oscars, including Best Supporting Actress for Moreno, Best Picture and Best Director.