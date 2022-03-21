Steven Spielberg is still set to produce several upcoming movie musicals, however, including an adaptation of The Color Purple

Steven Spielberg Says West Side Story Will Be the Only Movie Musical He Directs in His Career

For Steven Spielberg, movie musicals are a one-and-done deal.

The famed director, 75, attended an annual breakfast event ahead of the 2022 Producers Guild of America Awards on Saturday, where he said that West Side Story will be the only musical he ever directs, Variety reported.

Spielberg — who is up for Best Director at this year's Academy Awards — noted that he will still produce several future movie musicals, however, the outlet added.

Currently, Spielberg is co-producing the movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple, which has Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks set to star. Spielberg previously directed the 1985 film adaptation of the Alice Walker novel of the same name.

Alongside a nomination at this year's Oscars ceremony, Spielberg's West Side Story also earned him a nod for best director at the 2022 Golden Globes, as well as a best director nomination at the Critics' Choice Awards.

West Side Story follows Maria and Tony, two star-crossed lovers who fall on opposite sides of a forbidden romance in 1957 New York.

Rachel Zegler stars as Maria, while Ansel Elgort stars as Tony. The cast is rounded out by Ariana DeBose, Maddie Ziegler, Mike Faist, David Alvarez, Iris Menas and Josh Andrés Rivera, among others. Original star Rita Moreno stars in an all-new role too.

Spielberg had previously spoken openly about wanting to direct a musical throughout the years, explaining in the past that it was one of the film genres he had yet to focus on.

"Over the last 40 years of my career, if not longer, I always said a musical was the one thing I haven't done," Spielberg said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment correspondent Kevin Polowy in 2021. "The thing I neglected to say, which I've never done, and the one genre that I haven't really tackled yet, is the Western."