Steven Spielberg Told Quentin Tarantino the Exact Oscar 'Pulp Fiction' Would Win Prior to Nominations

Quentin Tarantino recalled Steven Spielberg inviting him on an outing with director Robert Zemeckis before awards season when his Pulp Fiction would go up against Forrest Gump

By
Published on November 22, 2022 12:52 PM

Steven Spielberg told Quentin Tarantino exactly how the 67th Academy Awards would play out before nominations were even announced for the 1995 awards show.

In a recent interview with Howard Stern, the Inglourious Basterds director shared an anecdote from his early days in Hollywood, shortly after he made a huge splash with the iconic Pulp Fiction.

Spielberg, 75, called up Tarantino, 59, back in 1994 and invited him on a duck-hunting trip that would include directors Robert Zemeckis and John Milius, Tarantino explained.

"I was the new kid in town, and they were all really impressed with Pulp Fiction," Tarantino told Stern. "But one of the things that Steven wanted to do was, 'Look, you and Bob Zemeckis are going to be in competition the whole rest of this year with Forrest Gump and Pulp Fiction. So, before that competition starts, maybe it'd be nice if we all went off and did something together to keep in mind we're all artists and we're all friendly."

John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson
John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson in Pulp Fiction (1994). Miramax/Buena Vista/Kobal/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Stern said he was impressed by Spielberg's savvy, to which Tarantino said was not even the best part of the trip. That came when Spielberg told him exactly how the Oscars were going to go down.

"Spielberg prides himself on understanding the business, so he's talking to me very pragmatically," Tarantino recalled. "So, we're walking through a forest or something and I am following behind him. He's like, 'So, here's what going to happen at the Oscars' — and we haven't even been nominated yet. 'I think it's going to be Bob who wins Best Picture. And I think it's going to be Bob who wins Best Director — in fact, I'm pretty sure of it. But, I do think you'll win Best Original Screenplay.' "

Continued Tarantino, "And then he stopped and turned around and looked at me: 'Second movie, little gold man — not too bad.' And started walking again."

Steven Spielberg and Quentin Tarantino attends the 16th Annual Critics Choice Movie Awards
Kevin Mazur/Wireimage

Spielberg's assertion was exactly how it all played out, along with Tom Hanks nabbing the Best Actor statue for Forrest Gump.

Stern also asked Tarantino if he had a favorite movie of his from his career, to which the director said he was finally ready to say.

"I really do think Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is my best movie," he noted, adding that he enjoys watching his films and will sit through one if he happens upon it on TV. The 2019 film written and directed by Tarantino, starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, was nominated for 10 Oscars, winning two, including Best Supporting Actor for Pitt.

Related Articles
American director Quentin Tarantino at Rome Film Fest 2021. Quentin Tarantino Red Carpet. Rome (Italy), October 19th, 2021
Quentin Tarantino Confirms His Next Movie Will Be His Last: 'It's Time to Wrap Up the Show'
Quentin Tarantino
Quentin Tarantino Says We're Living in One of 'the Worst Eras' in Moviegoing History
Martin Scorsese accepts the Oscar for best director for his work on "The Departed" at the 79th Academy Awards
Martin Scorsese's Life in Photos
Chaka Khan on Turning Down Steven Spielberg for The Color Purple
Chaka Khan Says She Turned Down Steven Spielberg for 'The Color Purple' : 'Woulda Been Hot'
Quentin Tarantino, Kanye West
Quentin Tarantino Says 'Django Unchained' Was Not Kanye West's Idea: 'That Didn't Happen'
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 10: Steven Spielberg attends "The Fabelmans" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' Wins Toronto International Film Festival's Top Award amid Oscars Buzz
tom hanks, rita wilson
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Enjoy Date Night Together at 'Pinocchio' Premiere
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 10: Seth Rogen attends "The Fabelmans" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Seth Rogen Explains Why Steven Spielberg Didn't Share His Phone Number on 'The Fabelmans' Set
Quentin Tarantino at Rome Film Fest 2021; Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick
Quentin Tarantino Praises 'Fantastic' 'Top Gun: Maverick' as 'A True Cinematic Spectacle'
Juliette Binoche, Steven Spielberg
Juliette Binoche Thinks Steven Spielberg Is 'More of a Men's Director': His 'Films Lack Women'
Diane Kruger, Quentin Tarantino
Diane Kruger Says Quentin Tarantino 'Didn't Want to Audition Me' for 'Inglourious Basterds' Role
Pukp Fiction reunion
'Pulp Fiction' 's John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman Reunite at Oscars for Briefcase Reveal
THE DA VINCI CODE, Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou, 2006
Tom Hanks Recalls Changing His Pants 'in Front of the Mona Lisa' While Making 'Da Vinci Code'
maya hawke; uma thurman; samuel l. jackson
Maya Hawke Is Joining Mom Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson in Cast of 'The Kill Room'
Steven Spielberg holding his two Oscars at the 1994
A History of Steven Spielberg's Oscar Nominations and Wins
BIG
Celebrate Tom Hanks' Birthday with a Look at His Incredible Career in Photos