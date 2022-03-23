Although Best Director nominee Spielberg lost out to Warren Beatty for Reds at the 54th Academy Awards, the first installment of the Indiana Jones franchise still went home with five Oscars that night. It won Best Art Direction, Sound, Film Editing, Visual Effects and Ben Burtt and Richard L. Anderson received a Special Achievement Award for sound effect editing.

The other directors that also lost out to Beatty in the Best Director category were Louis Malle for Atlantic City, Hugh Hudson for Chariots of Fire and Mark Rydell for On Golden Pond.