Steven Spielberg's Daughter Sasha Gets Engaged to Restaurateur Keith McNally's Son Harry on NYE

Steven Spielberg's daughter Sasha Spielberg, a musician who also goes by Buzzy Lee, shared a photo with Harry McNally in July and wrote, "I'm in love and I don't care who knows it!"

Steven Spielberg's daughter Sasha said yes!

The Oscar-winning West Side Story director's 31-year-old daughter, who is a singer/actress by the stage name Buzzy Lee, is engaged to famous restaurateur Keith McNally's son Harry. Spielberg, 75, shares Sasha with his actress wife Kate Capshaw.

Keith announced the news on Instagram Monday, sharing a photo of the couple and writing, "When Harry (McNally) Proposed to Sasha (Spielberg) on New Year's Eve She……..said Yes!"

Back in July, Sasha shared a photo on Instagram cozied up to Harry, joking in the caption, "I'm in love and I don't care who knows it! (Please don't unfollow)." Harry is an artist/designer based in New York City.

Sasha released an alternative album in 2021 titled Spoiled Love and she is set to appear on HAIM's tour later this year. Speaking with WWD in January 2021, the artist spoke about shying away from her famous last name while charting her own creative career.

"Well, Spielberg's sort of taken. I obviously am constantly trying to hide from that, the last name, in pharmacy lines, in TSA. I feel like I'm constantly avoiding the name," she explained of using a stage name. "I'm so shy about it, and so I wasn't going to use Spielberg, but also I couldn't do it because there is a Russian YouTube star who has millions of followers named Sasha Spilberg. So I couldn't even take my own name if I wanted to."

In March, Sasha told BlackBook about meeting the "love of my life" during the pandemic.