Steven Spielberg's Daughter Sasha Marries Restaurateur Keith McNally's Son Harry

Steven Spielberg's daughter Sasha said I do!

The Academy Award winner's daughter — a singer/actress who goes by the stage name Buzzy Lee — married fiancé Harry McNally, the son of restaurateur Keith McNally, over the weekend. Spielberg, 75, shares Sasha, 32, with his actress wife Kate Capshaw.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The newlyweds were shown tying the knot in photos and videos from the wedding on Instagram, as seen in screen shots obtained by the Daily Mail.

Reps for the Spielberg family did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

In one clip, Harry — an artist/designer based in New York City — was seen breaking a glass with his shoe, a Jewish wedding tradition, and then sharing a kiss with the bride. Sasha wore a long tiered ruffled gown, while Harry sported a light-colored suit for the ceremony.

The couple also embraced during the nuptials as their guests watched from their seats.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In another clip shared by Emily Ratajkowski, Harry and Sasha took part in the hora, a traditional dance performed at Jewish weddings in which the couple is lifted the air as friends and family dance around them.

For the reception, Sasha changed into a short white dress with bell sleeves and a feather trim. The couple was seen dancing and walking together as their friends and family held sparklers.

In January, Harry's father announced the couple's engagement on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair smiling.

"When Harry (McNally) Proposed to Sasha (Spielberg) on New Year's Eve She……..said Yes," he captioned the snap.

Harry also celebrated the engagement on social media, sharing several snaps including one of him kissing Sasha on the cheek and the pair posing with a dog. "The love of my life. The star of my show. Here's to forever," he captioned the post.

In July 2021, Sasha shared a photo on Instagram cozied up to Harry and joked in the caption, "I'm in love and I don't care who knows it! (Please don't unfollow)."

In March 2021, Sasha — who released an alternative album titled Spoiled Love — opened up to BlackBook about meeting the "love of my life" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I went through another breakup during COVID, then I met truly the love of my life [who] I'm with now," she said at the time. "The intimacy of getting to know someone during COVID, and I hope it's the same intimacy getting to know a record, that's what it's been like for me."