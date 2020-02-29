Steven Spielberg's Daughter Mikaela, 23, Charged with Domestic Violence in Nashville

Image zoom Steven Spielberg and Mikaela Spielberg in 2009 Chris Carlson/AP/Shutterstock

Steven Spielberg‘s daughter Mikaela Spielberg has been charged with domestic violence, PEOPLE confirms.

An official with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee confirmed her arrest, and online inmate records show that Mikaela, 23, was arrested at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, and admitted into the Hill Detention Center in Nashville.

The official told PEOPLE that Mikaela’s bond was already posted, but she will not be released until the end of a “12-hour hold” period, routine in domestic violence arrests.

A rep for Spielberg did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Radar Online was the first to report the news. Mikaela’s fiancé Chuck Pankow also confirmed the arrest to Fox News, telling the outlet in a statement that the incident was “a misunderstanding.”

“No one is hurt,” Pankow, 47, added.

Mikaela, who recently revealed that she is an adult film star, was adopted by the director, 73, and his wife, actress Kate Capshaw.

The couple’s blended family also includes son Sawyer, 27, and daughters Sasha, 29, and Destry, 23, as well as Capshaw’s two children from her previous marriage — Jessica, 43, and son Theo, 31 — and Spielberg’s son Max, 34, from his previous marriage.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.