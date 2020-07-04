Steven Spielberg's Daughter Destry Allyn Engaged to Actor Genc Legrand

"I am so excited to take on life with my best friend," Destry Allyn Spielberg said

Steven Spielberg’s daughter, Destry Allyn, is engaged to actor Genc Legrand.

Destry, 23, announced the happy news on her Instagram page Friday evening, sharing a sweet photo of her and Legrand as well as a close-up image of her new ring.

“Holy cannoli, I’m engaged!!! 💍💕😍,” she wrote alongside the photos. “I am so excited to take on life with my best friend! This is the best day ever! I love you so much @legrandgenc !!!” 😊😍🥳💍💕.”

Friends and family quickly flooded the comments section of the post, with sister Sasha Spielberg sharing a heart-eyed emoji.

“AHHH!! Congratulations you beautiful couple!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” actress Elle Fanning commented, while Julianne Moore added, “Wow!!! Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️."

“BEAUTIFUL❤️ COUPLE ❤️ congrats des ❤️,” Booksmart star Kaitlyn Dever wrote.

In addition to her post, Destry also took to her Instagram Story, sharing a goofy video and showing off her ring, as well as several shots of her celebrating the engagement news with friends (over video chat, of course).

Destry has followed in her famous father's footsteps in the film industry as an actress, writer and director. Her new fiancè is also an actor. Originally from Switzerland, Legrand relocated to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career and studied at the Two Year Conservatory Program at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

Destry is one of seven children for dad Spielberg and mom Kate Capshaw. The couple also shares son Sawyer, 27, and daughters Sasha, 29, and Mikaela, 23, as well as Capshaw’s two children from her previous marriage — Jessica, 43, and son Theo, 31 — and Spielberg’s son Max, 34, from his previous marriage.