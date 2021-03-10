Steven Spielberg wants Michelle Williams to play a role loosely based on his mother

Steven Spielberg Wants to Cast Michelle Williams as His Mother in Movie Based on His Own Childhood (Report)

Steven Spielberg is going a bit more personal for his next movie.

The celebrated director is reportedly working on an untitled film that will be loosely based on his childhood growing up in Arizona, according to Deadline.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Spielberg, 74, has set his eyes on Michelle Williams to play a role inspired by his mother. The actress is currently in talks for the film, Deadline reported.

The director will also be co-writing the script with Tony Kushner, his first movie with a writing credit since 2001's A.I. Artificial Intelligence. Kushner, a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, has previously written several movies for Spielberg, most recently the upcoming West Side Story.

West Side Story, Spielberg's remake of the classic 1961 movie musical, was set to debut last December but was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis. It's now set to open this December.