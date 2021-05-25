Steve-O Says He Got an Injection That Paralyzed Him from the Waist Down for Jackass Sequel

Steve-O is taking the latest Jackass movie to the extreme.

Steve "Steve-O" Glover, 46, appears in a new preview video for the upcoming Jackass 4 where he gives a peek at some of the wild stunts to come. One of them involves him seemingly being paralyzed via an injection.

"I might have actually talked a doctor into dressing up as a clown so that he could put a four inch needle into my spine and inject me with a drug that would paralyze me from the waist down while I was sprinting and before all kinds of terrible s--- happened to me," he says in the video while bloody footage plays of the injection taking place (watch at your own risk!).

It's unclear whether the stunt was done for the upcoming fourth movie or whether the comedian did it on his own. At the beginning of the video, Glover promises to bring his followers with him as he shoots the movie.

Created by Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze and Jeff Tremaine, the reality series originally aired on MTV in 2000. The cast put out the first Jackass feature film in 2002. Tremaine directed the first installment, Jackass: The Movie, as well as Jackass Number Two in 2006 and Jackass 3D in 2010.

The fourth movie was first announced in 2019, with original star Bam Margera recently claiming he forced out after he violated his contract for not staying sober.

After Margera posted an Instagram video saying Knoxville and Tremaine "betrayed me, abandoned me, rejected me," Glover came to their defense in the comments section of Margera's post.

"Bam- the two people you're saying wronged you (Knoxville and Tremaine) are the same two people who organized the intervention which saved my life. Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded. You've continued to get loaded, it's that simple."

"We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable or encourage you to stay sick," Glover added.