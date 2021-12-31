Steve Martin Recounts His First Time Meeting Betty White in 1974: 'I Was Elated'

As Betty White gears up to celebrate her centennial birthday, Steve Martin shared a story on Twitter on Thursday about meeting the famed comedian over four decades ago

Steve Martin is taking a stroll down memory lane to the first time he ever met Betty White.

As White gears up to celebrate her centennial birthday, Martin shared a story on Twitter on Thursday about meeting the famed comedian over four decades ago when he was just beginning his career.

"In 1974, I was an obscure opening act for Linda Ronstadt at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. Passing through the lobby before the show, I saw Betty White and her husband Allen Ludden waiting in line," the Only Murders in the Building actor wrote.

In a follow-up tweet he added, "I loved Betty White, so I went up to them: 'I'm so honored to meet you both.' And then I said, 'Isn't Linda great?' She said, 'We came to see you.' I said, 'Why?' 'Because we heard you were funny.' I was elated."

White turns 100 years old on Jan. 17. In preparation for the special day, Martin isn't the only celebrity singing her praises.

In this week's PEOPLE, Ryan Reynolds honored the actress and said he's been a fan of hers "for as long as I can remember," and went on to praise White's comedic talent.

The pair starred alongside Sandra Bullock in the 2009 comedy The Proposal, and over the years Reynolds, 45, has carried on the joke that his onscreen grandmother is his "ex-girlfriend."

"I heard that scripts for Golden Girls were only 35 pages, which makes sense because so many of the laughs come from Betty simply looking at her castmates," he said, before joking that White is "a typical Capricorn" because she "sleeps all day" and is "out all night boozing and snacking on men."

Bullock added that close pal White is a "loving, decent, optimistic, inclusive, hilarious human being," and she hopes White spends her milestone birthday "the same way she has celebrated every day of her life: with humor, kindness and a vodka on ice, toasting to the fact that she's a badass who has left us all in the dust."

White also joked about her relationship Reynolds while speaking with PEOPLE about her upcoming birthday.