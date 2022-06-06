Steve Harvey Says He's 'Team Lori' After Daughter's Breakup from Michael B. Jordan: 'I Support Her'

"As long as you don't put your hands on my daughter, I don't give a damn what you do," Steve Harvey said, discussing Lori's split from Michael B. Jordan

Steve Harvey's got his daughter's back — but he has no beef with Michael B. Jordan.

After PEOPLE exclusively broke over the weekend that Lori Harvey and Jordan, 35, had split, Steve said on Monday's episode of The Steve Harvey Morning Show, "I'm team Lori, 1,000 percent. She's my daughter. I love her, I support her."

"Things happen," continued the television host, 65. "It's hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship. Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends … I ain't heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing."

"As long as you don't put your hands on my daughter, I don't give a damn what you do," Steve said.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

A source close to the former couple confirmed to PEOPLE on Saturday that they had called it quits after dating for a year and a half.

"Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken," the insider said. "They still love each other."

"Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time," added the source. "They had great times together and brought out the best in each other."

Steve Harvey, Lori Harvey, Michael B. Jordan Steve Harvey, Lori Harvey, Michael B. Jordan | Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Phillip Faraone/WireImage; Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic

On Monday, Steve said on his show that he believes Jordan "is still a cool guy, from what I know" and added, "It's a breakup. I'm pretty sure they'll be fine. People break up all the time."

"I just wish I could've broken up without the cost factor!" Steve went on to joke. (The star has gone through two divorces.) "I gotta start learning from my children — get out early! … I waited way too late."

Also on Monday, a source close to model/influencer Lori, 25, told PEOPLE that the founder and CEO of SKN by LH "is young and wasn't ready to commit" to Jordan.

"She is very focused on her career," the insider added.

According to the source, Lori "realized that they weren't on the same page" while she and the Black Panther actor "were making plans for their future."

"She still wants to have fun and be free," the insider said. "Michael is a great guy. She is sad that their relationship didn't work out, but she is moving on."