Everything Steve Harvey Has Said About Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's Relationship

Steve Harvey spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the first time he met Michael B. Jordan, and much to his surprise, the actor was not what he had expected (in the best way possible).

"This guy is is not a representative. He is genuinely who he who he looks like he is," Harvey said about daughter Lori Harvey's boyfriend. "It threw me off at first, because he was so kind."

He continued, "You know, I figure, 'OK, this is the game right?' But it wasn't, man, this dude was sincere and he's proven to be a really, really good, good guy. I'm pulling for him, you know, for them."