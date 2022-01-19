Everything Steve Harvey Has Said About Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's Relationship
To prevent any future family feuds, Steve Harvey's seal of approval on his daughter's relationship is essential. We've rounded up everything the protective dad has said about Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan's love for each other
Steve Harvey on his first impression of Michael B. Jordan
Steve Harvey spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the first time he met Michael B. Jordan, and much to his surprise, the actor was not what he had expected (in the best way possible).
"This guy is is not a representative. He is genuinely who he who he looks like he is," Harvey said about daughter Lori Harvey's boyfriend. "It threw me off at first, because he was so kind."
He continued, "You know, I figure, 'OK, this is the game right?' But it wasn't, man, this dude was sincere and he's proven to be a really, really good, good guy. I'm pulling for him, you know, for them."
Steve Harvey on Lori publicly dating in Hollywood
Dating can be hard, but according to Harvey, doing it in the public eye makes it much more complicated.
"I mean, look man, being in a relationship in Hollywood is hard. It's really, really hard, there are so many traps and pitfalls in it," Harvey explained to ET. "Especially the younger you are. It's hard if you old. But when you young, it's really, really tough, but they're doing well."
Steve Harvey on his daughter finding happiness
On PEOPLE TV in September 2021, Harvey opened up about his daughter's relationship with Jordan, sharing nothing but positive words.
"I don't speak publicly about this type of stuff, but I'm happy for my daughter right now. I really am," the comedian said. "It's the first time I've been happy for her [in a relationship]. And it's the first time she's been happy."
Steve Harvey on Michael B. Jordan being a "good guy"
Just like any dad, Harvey is especially protective of his daughter, but Jordan has received his seal of approval.
"He's just a good guy. If he wasn't, get him out of here, 'cause I have ways," the Family Feud host told PEOPLE. "But I can't say nothing bad, man. He's just got a great family, man. He's a spiritual guy."
Steve Harvey on how he wants his daughter to be treated
As PEOPLE's former Sexiest Man Alive, there's no denying that Jordan has good looks, but for Harvey, all he cares about is how the Black Panther actor treats his daughter.
"He's not the sexiest man alive to me, at all," Harvey joked on PEOPLE TV. "I haven't seen it. I haven't seen anything sexy yet."
"But I'm a father. I don't give a damn if you [are] cute," he continued. "I just want somebody to treat my princess the way I treat her."
Steve Harvey on Michael B. Jordan being a great gift-giver
Following the Christmas season, Ellen DeGeneres asked Harvey if Jordan is a good gift giver, to which he replied, "Hell yea!"
"That's why I like him … That boy come through. He [is] trying to impress the family," Harvey said on the show. "I'm a father, so he bought me this big 100 [pack] cigar box of the most hard to get cigars. 100 of them in this big box and he gave that to me."
"He gave my wife some skis. Who do that?" he added. "Only way you give your potential mother-in-law some skis is because you want her to be your mother-in-law."
Steve Harvey on Michael B. Jordan's over-the-top Valentine's Day date
Jordan and Harvey celebrated their first Valentine's Day together in 2021, and the Creed actor rose to the occasion. Not only did he rent out an entire aquarium, but the couple feasted on caviar in a tunnel under the sea!
While the Family Feud host appreciated the kind gesture, he joked that he's interested to see how Jordan will top it moving forward.
"Good luck homie because you know Valentine's Day comes every year," Harvey said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I don't know if you know how this works or not, but I don't know how you're going to top that, but good luck partner."