Steve Harvey Praises Daughter Lori's Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan: 'He's a Great Guy'

"This kid … I like him. I'm pulling for him," Steve Harvey said of Michael B. Jordan

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan's romance is going strong — and her stepdad Steve Harvey is on board!

Appearing virtually on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday, the 64-year-old Family Feud host shared his approval of his stepdaughter's romance with Jordan, 34, and poked fun at the actor's reigning title as PEOPLE's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive.

"First of all, let's be clear about something. He is a nice guy," Steve told host Kimmel, jokingly adding, "He is not the sexiest man alive to me. At all."

The TV personality added of the Black Panther star, "This kid … I like him. I'm pulling for him."

Steve also cracked some jokes about Jordan renting out an entire aquarium as a Valentine's Day gift to Lori, 24, earlier this month. (Jordan also treated the model to a luxurious private dinner in one of the underwater tunnels).

"Yeah, well good luck homie 'cause Valentine's come every year," Steve joked. "So I don't know if you know how this works or not, but I don't know how you gonna top that, but good look partner."

"It was really nice what he did, I'm happy for him," he continued. "He's a great guy. I met his father and everything but that was a lot, I don't know where he's going from here so hopefully maybe he'll make Creed 4, 5 and 6."

Fallon then asked Steve if he would prefer that his daughters' suitors, Jordan included, read his relationship advice books. "I think it's better if my daughters would read the damn book. That would be the smarter move," he jokingly responded.

"Look man, when your kids grow up they can make decisions on their own," said Steve. "I'm just happy that I can at least approve of one."

After weeks of romance speculation from fans, Jordan and Lori went public with their relationship in early January before heading off on a romantic getaway in the Caribbean.

"It seems they have wanted to get to know each other in private," a source told PEOPLE of the couple's initial decision to keep their love out of the spotlight. "They have been careful about being photographed together."

Along with the romantic aquarium dinner for Valentine's Day, Jordan also presented his girlfriend with a certified slip showing he purchased stock in luxury fashion label Hermès in Lori's name.

"The best gift ever… baby bought me stocks in Hermès 🥺❤️," Lori captioned a photo on Instagram of the Hermès stock certificate.

This week, a source told PEOPLE that the couple "have gotten serious quickly."