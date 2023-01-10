Steve Harvey Praises Daughter Lori After Michael B. Jordan Split: 'She's in a Really Good Place'

Steve Harvey says his daughter Lori Harvey is "in a really good place in her life right now" after her split from Michael B. Jordan.

On Tuesday, Steve, 65, said during his appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna that while he is "not allowed to talk about anything" regarding his daughter's personal life, he's confident that Lori, 25, has "done a really good job of figuring it out and getting it right."

"See I gotta be careful about how I answer this," Steve said, when asked by cohost Jenna Bush Hager if he offered Lori "any advice" after she and 35-year-old Jordan parted ways in June 2022. "My daughter is in my behind!"

"I'm not allowed to talk about anything. I've given her advice quite a few times but you know, it's difficult 'cause she's 25," Steve continued. "She's growing up as a public figure. She doesn't get to make her mistakes like everybody else. Everybody else gets to make their mistakes in the cloak of darkness at your house. Hers gets publicized."

"But she's done a really good job of figuring it out and getting it right," he added. "And I think she's in a really good place in her life right now. I think she's content with Lori and I think that's a great place for her to start from."

After Today cohost Hoda Kotb praised Lori for asserting she's "being a little selfish right now" in her recent Essence magazine cover story, Steve asserted that the best relationships come "when you get the best out of yourself."

"If you come into a relationship wanting, needing, empty — when you come in empty, a person can pour into you whatever they want," Steve said on Today. "But if you come in full? I'm already full so now I need you to make additions."

"I don't need you to pour anything in me," the comedian added, wrapping up his advice. "That usually don't work out."

After Lori and Jordan's breakup, a source close to the model and influencer told PEOPLE that Lori "wasn't ready to commit" amid a focus on her career over a romantic relationship.

According to the insider, Lori "realized that they weren't on the same page" while she and Jordan "were making plans for their future."

Michael B. Jordan; Lori Harvey. Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images; Prince Williams/WireImage

"She still wants to have fun and be free," the source said at the time. "Michael is a great guy. She is sad that their relationship didn't work out, but she is moving on."

A source close to the couple confirmed to PEOPLE in June 2022 that they had called it quits after dating for a year and a half.

"Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken," the insider said at the time. "They still love each other."