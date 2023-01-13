Steve Guttenberg Is Open to Third 'Three Men and a Baby': 'I Still Believe There's Another Movie'

Steve Guttenberg is ready to make two of his most favorite films a trilogy.

In a recent in-depth interview with PEOPLE, the '80s icon says he gets quite excited about the thought of re-teaming with Ted Danson and Tom Selleck for a third film in the Three Men and a Baby series.

"I enjoyed working with those guys so much," the 64-year-old stage, screen and TV actor says. "And I still believe there's another movie with us, whether it's A Three Men or Fathers of the Bride. Honestly, people would love it."

Guttenberg, Danson and Selleck starred in the 1987 smash Three Men and a Baby, the biggest box office hit of that year. The trio reprised their roles in the 1990 sequel Three Men and a Little Lady.

Guteenberg is ready to bookend the series with a third film if his pals are game, but he admits a key ingredient that made the original so magical is missing: Leonard Nimoy, who directed the film.

"It was four men and a baby," Guttenberg recalls fondly of the late actor-director. "Leonard was a very, very bright guy. It was supposed to be directed by Coline Serreau, who directed the first one in France, Trois hommes et un couffin. But she had a falling out with the studio. And I'll never forget, [then Disney CEO] Jeffrey Katzenberg called me and said, 'We still want to do the picture. We're thinking about Leonard Nimoy to direct it.' "

By that point, the Star Trek icon had proven he was more than capable behind the camera, directing two successful entries in the sci-fi franchise: Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986).

"Ted, Tom and myself all had to sign off, so I told Jeffrey that I would go to Leonard's house and meet him. I was auditioning Leonard," he says with a laugh. "I'll never forget, his mother was there and had made stuffed cabbage. Leonard had already built a model of the set. He wanted me to give the okay that I would do the picture with him. And I did. We all did."

Guttenberg also fondly recalls his realization of just how big of stars his other two castmates were.

"God, you walked down the block with those two guys, forget it," he says of fans losing their minds. "Tom could stop a whole hockey stadium. They'd all be like, 'Oh, my God!' "

For Guttenberg, the idea of a Three Men and a Baby reboot is not that exciting, as he explains his preference for the original actors returning to button up the story: "I think what's really important is it's satisfying that audience because people want to be reminded of a better time. When you see a sequel, it reminds you what happened before. And you can come back to that."