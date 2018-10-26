Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet are speaking out about the reality of addiction in a PEOPLE exclusive featurette from their upcoming film Beautiful Boy.

In the film, the 22-year-old Chalamet portrays Nic Sheff, a young boy whose addiction to meth threatens to destroy him, as his father David, portrayed by Carell, desperately tries to help his son get clean.

Beautiful Boy is based on the books written by real-life father and son David and Nic Sheff, which details Nic’s addiction and recovery.

“Addiction knows no class, no race, no boundaries and it’s a modern day crisis,” Chalamet says in the featurette.

“More people are dying of an overdose than anything else under 50 years old, and we’re losing about 150 people every day,” David says.

As Carell points out, “This is about a family, about a relationship between a father and son. It’s about how really no one is safe from it.”

Timothée Chalamet and Steve Carell in Beautiful Boy Francois Duhamel/Amazon Studios

The film’s screenwriter and director, Felix van Groeningen, adds, “The dream for this movie was always that it’s a movie about not just addiction, but a movie about acceptance.”

“A lot of people still feel like addiction is a choice. Addiction is not a choice,” David explains. “I learned that lesson as a dad desperate to understand what was going on with my son, and the only way we’re going to surmount that problem is when we recognize this for what it is: a disease.”

RELATED: Timothée Chalamet Enters the Oscars Race as a Drug Addict in First Full Trailer for Beautiful Boy

The camera panned to show his son, Nic, sitting next to him, as the 36-year-old author said, “The good news is that there really is a lot of hope. Recovery is possible, not only to recover from this thing but to actually thrive after addiction.”

The film also stars Maura Tierney, Christian Convery, Oakley Bull and Amy Ryan as Nic’s mom, Vicki Sheff.

Beautiful Boy is now playing in select theaters and available nationwide on Nov. 9.