Steve Carell Was Struck by a Fan's Car: 'She Was So Excited That She Hit Me'

Steve Carell was struck by a car — while the driver was just starstruck.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Beautiful Boy actor, 56, revealed that he was recently hit by a car as he rode his bike. The incident only got stranger when it turned out that the woman behind the wheel was a fan of his.

“I actually got hit by a car a couple weeks ago,” he told Ellen DeGeneres, 60. “I was riding, pretty fast road. I made a turn, and I didn’t see the car behind me, and they hit me from behind. So I went up over the handlebars.”

Carell recalled of the fall, “It’s a weird experience because everything just slows down.” He continued, “I thought, ‘Well, I’m gonna tuck and roll.’ And I rolled, and I got up, and I was fine. Luckily everything was fine.”

Everything was not quite as fine for the person who collided with the Welcome to Marwen leading man.

“The woman who was driving the car jumped out,” Carell said. “She was distraught obviously, and I went over to her, and my bike was sort of stuck under the front of her car, and she’s saying, ‘Oh my god! Oh my god! Oh my god! It’s Steve Carell!’ “

“She was so excited that she hit me,” he quipped. “It was really kind of a fun experience, a fun fan encounter.”

DeGeneres had a suggestion to make sure that Carell avoids getting his clothes “scuffed up” like he did in the accident. “Maybe you should just do an all-leather outfit, like a onesie,” she said.

“If you get me a leather onesie bike outfit, I will ride it over here someday,” he promised.

Then she offered a concrete way to prevent future problems on the road: a light-up yellow vest and blinking helmet with a flag coming out of it. Carell eagerly put on his new safety gear.

“So you don’t get hit. I want people to see you. I don’t want anyone to hit you again,” she said. “No one is going to hurt you now.”

“I’m gonna wear this. I’m actually gonna wear this,” Carell responded. “And I’m gonna ride right by your studio.”