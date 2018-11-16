Steve Carell Was Nervous Meeting Kelly Clarkson 13 Years After 40-Year-Old Virgin Wax Scene

The moment every 40-Year-Old Virgin fan was waiting for finally happened earlier this year — and Steve Carell was just as freaked out about it.

The actor stopped by the Tonight Show on Thursday night where he opened up about finally meeting Kelly Clarkson at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards. Carell, 56, famously screamed out the 36-year-old singer’s name while getting his chest waxed in the movie, and the hilarious scene lives on with fans quoting it often.

But although the movie made Carell a star back in 2005, the actor told host Jimmy Fallon that he had never actually met Clarkson until the January awards show.

“She is awesome! She’s the best,” Carell said of meeting the singer. “My wife and I saw her at some awards thing and my wife said, ‘There she is!’ And we had to go over and we kind of accosted her and said, ‘Hi, we’ve never met, but I really wanted to introduce myself.’ “

Carell went on to say that she was really nice, but he was nervous about approaching her at first since he didn’t know how she’d react.

“I thought she’d be mad at me about that,” he admitted. “I wasn’t sure, ‘cause I’d never met her over those years.”

But the singer was just as excited as Carell about their meeting. She told E!’s Jason Kennedy at the Billboard Music Awards in May all about their highly-anticipated encounter.

“He was so nice!” she said. “I love when you meet people that you love and they’re lovely. That doesn’t always happen. He was so cool. His wife was so rad.”

Carell stars in Beautiful Boy, which is playing in theaters now.