Steve Buscemi's Wife of Over 30 Years, Jo Andres, Dies at 65

Steve Buscemi and Jo Andres 
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Alexia Fernandez
Nick Maslow
January 12, 2019 11:56 AM

Steve Buscemi‘s wife, Jo Andres, has died. She was 65.

Andres was married to Buscemi — whose wide body of work includes The Big LebowskiBoardwalk Empire and The Sopranos — for over 30 years. She was a filmmaker, choreographer and artist.

The couple married in 1987 and share one son together, Lucian, who was born in 1990.

Andres received acclaim for her 1996 film Black Kites, which played at several film festivals, including Sundance, Toronto and London. She also directed music and art videos, including her own performance works.

In an interview with the Independent in 2009, Buscemi said his favorite work of art was “probably something by my wife Jo Andres.”

RELATED: The Surprising Story of How Steve Buscemi Helped 9/11 Survivors Escape From Rubble: ‘He Was Covered in Soot’

“She paints, she makes films, she has done performance,” he said at the time.

While Andres’ cause of death is unclear, the couple was last photographed together in July at the after party for the film Puzzle in New York City, which Buscemi executive-produced.

The two worked together on Buscemi’s 1992 short film What Happened to Pete. The actor wrote and directed the film while Andres served as the editor.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.