Steve Bing died by suicide in June at the age of 55

Steve Bing Was Worth $300,000 at the Time of His Death, After Inheriting $600 Million (Report)

Steve Bing, who inherited $600 million from a family business at the age of 18, was only worth $300,000 at the time of his death earlier this year, according to a new report from Town & Country.

The movie producer died by suicide in June at the age of 55. Town & Country states that in September, a judge in L.A. ruled that his daughter, Kira Bonder, was in charge of administering what remained of his inheritance.

Reportedly only about $300,000 was left in liquid assets, which Bing wanted to bequeath to the Clinton Foundation, but the estate has several debts to settle first.

Bing, a wealthy financier of movies like The Polar Express and Beowulf, was found dead at the base of a luxury apartment building in Century City, California, on June 22. The next day, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office confirmed he died from multiple blunt trauma by suicide.

Bing also wrote the script for 2003’s Kangaroo Jack and is credited as a producer on films such as Get Carter and Every Breath.

Steve Bing, 2009

In addition to Kira, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonder, Bing is father to 18-year-old son Damian with ex Elizabeth Hurley.

The actress, 55, recently shared how she wants Bing to be remembered in a recent interview, calling the movie producer and financier "a philanthropist at heart" whom she loved "very much."

"He was a good man. He gave to so many good causes," she told Extra. "He was a philanthropist at heart and when we were together, which was a very long time ago, more than 18 years ago, I loved him very much. So I really hope people will retain fond memories of him."

The screenwriter, who often contributed money to political causes, gave at least $10 million to Clinton’s foundation and reportedly paid for the plane used by the former president to rescue American journalists Laura Ling and Euna Lee from North Korea in 2009, according to Los Angeles Magazine.

A source told PEOPLE after Bing's death that the film producer had been struggling with mental health issues, including "a long battle with depression."