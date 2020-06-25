Elizabeth Hurley's Ex Steve Bing Was Struggling with Depression Before Suicide at 55: Source

Steve Bing had been struggling with mental health issues before his death at 55, a source tells PEOPLE.

“He had a long battle with depression," the source says.

Bing, a wealthy financier of movies like The Polar Express and Beowulf, was found dead at the base of a luxury apartment building in Century City, California on Monday.

The film producer died from multiple blunt trauma by suicide with the location of his death listed as his residence, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office confirmed Tuesday.

According to Page Six, Bing reportedly sold a chunk of his possessions and often wrestled with his mental health issues.

"It was the mental issues that tormented him. He would often disappear for long periods of time," a source, a friend of Bing's, told the outlet. "Steve recently sold his jet, his home, and was very depressed."

“Steve was the most charming, caring and generous guy you could ever meet," the friend added. "He has gone through a dark time for years. He talked about battling mental illness... His close friends are devastated about his death but, sadly, not surprised.”

Image zoom Steve Bing and Elizabeth Hurley Elizabeth Hurley Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley, who dated Bing for years and had son 18-year-old son Damian with the late financier, mourned his death on Instagram with a gallery of sweet photos of herself smiling alongside him.

"I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end," the actress, 55, wrote. "Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter."

"In the past year we had become close again," continued Hurley. "We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages ❤️."

Former President Bill Clinton also shared kind words about Bing, writing on Twitter that the Kangaroo Jack screenwriter "had a big heart."

"I loved Steve Bing very much," tweeted Clinton, 73. "He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in. I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he’s finally found peace."