Steve Bing's Death Ruled a Suicide After He Was Found Dead at Base of His Luxury Apartment Building

Steve Bing's cause of death has been confirmed one day after he died at the age of 55.

The film producer died from multiple blunt trauma by suicide with the location of his death listed as his residence, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office confirmed Tuesday.

Bing, a wealthy financier of movies like The Polar Express and Beowulf, was found dead at the base of a luxury apartment building in Century City, California on Monday.

A Los Angeles County Coroner spokesperson told PEOPLE he was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:10 p.m.

Bing wrote the script for 2003’s Kangaroo Jack and is credited as a producer on films such as Get Carter and Every Breath.

His ex, Elizabeth Hurley, mourned his loss in an Instagram post she posted on Tuesday alongside several photos of them taken during their time together.

"I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end," the Bedazzled actress wrote. "Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter."

"In the past year we had become close again," continued Hurley. "We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages ❤️."

Bing was named the father of Hurley's 18-year-old son Damian, although he contested her paternity claims at the time.

Damian also shared a message about his father's death on Instagram. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news," the teen wrote. "I’m trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends "

In June 2002, a DNA test proved Bing had fathered Hurley’s son. He is also the father of Kira Bonder, who he had with former professional tennis player Lisa Bonder.

A judge ruled in July 2019 Damian and Kira were both entitled to receive a sizable fortune from their grandfather Dr. Peter Bing’s trust after a trustee from his estate filed court papers seeking to exclude them.

Former President Bill Clinton also shared kind words about Bing, writing on Twitter that the Kangaroo Jack screenwriter "had a big heart."

"I loved Steve Bing very much," tweeted Clinton, 73. "He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in. I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he’s finally found peace."

Bing, who often contributed money to political causes, gave at least $10 million to Clinton’s foundation and reportedly paid for the plane used by the former president to rescue American journalists Laura Ling and Euna Lee from North Korea in 2009, according to Los Angeles Magazine.