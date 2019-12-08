Steve and Diana Reunite in the '80s in the First Trailer for Wonder Woman 1984

In a wonderful winter treat, the first trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 has arrived.

Warner Bros. released the first clip for the upcoming follow-up to the hit 2017 film starring Gal Gadot as the titular superhero on Sunday, revealing the reunion of Diana and Steve Trevor, Chris Pine‘s character who seemingly sacrificed himself in order to save the world toward the close of the first movie.

In the fabulously ’80s clip, Gadot’s character is first seen chatting with Kristen Wiig’s archaeologist Barbara Minerva, who later becomes the film’s villain Cheetah.

“My life hasn’t been what you probably think it has. We all have our struggles,” Diana tells Barbara, who asks in response, “Have you ever been in love?”

While Diana says it was a “long, long time ago,” Barbara says she herself is in love “all the time.”

The clip is interspersed with infomercials featuring The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal, and eventually shows Steve and Diana hugging at a ritzy event.

He later tells her, “Everyone needs you, you know what you need to do.”

The clip ends with a series of action sequences, as a voiceover from Diana says, “Nothing good is born from lies, and greatness is not what you think.”

The film from director Patty Jenkins jumps the Wonder Woman storyline way forward from the first’s backdrop of World War I.

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters June 5, 2020.