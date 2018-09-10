Sterling K. Brown Says Predator Costar Olivia Munn 'Did the Right Thing' in Criticizing Director

Sterling K. Brown doesn’t want Olivia Munn to feel so alone.

On Saturday, Munn, who stars in the upcoming film The Predator, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about how she didn’t feel supported by the rest of the cast after criticizing the film’s director for casting his friend, actor Steven Wilder Striegel, in the movie, despite the fact that the actor is a registered sex offender. (The scene in which the actor appeared has since been deleted from the film.)

“It’s not an easy thing to be the one to speak up. There are people who get mad at you for not helping them bury it,” she shared during the interview, which was conducted at the Toronto International Film Festival, where the movie had its world premiere. “It’s a very lonely feeling to be sitting here by myself when I should be sitting here with the rest of the cast.”

Shortly after the outlet posted a link to the video on their Twitter account, Brown apologized to Munn before adding his voice to the conversation.

“I’m sorry you’re feeling so isolated, my dear,” he wrote in the first of a series of Twitter messages. “And I’m sorry you’ve been the only one to speak up publicly.”

The This Is Us star, 42, who did not attend the film festival, went on to share that “there are two main issues as far as I see it. First, what is and is not forgivable?”

“That’s gonna vary from individual to individual,” he wrote, adding that Munn and the film’s director, Shane Black “may differ when it comes to that issue.”

.@oliviamunn I’m sorry you’re feeling so isolated, my dear. And I’m sorry you’ve been the only one to speak up publicly. I was not at #TIFF so I didn’t have an opportunity to be there with you. There are two main issues as far as I see it. First, what is and is not forgivable?… https://t.co/NQQpoO9kPa — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) September 9, 2018

RELATED: Olivia Munn Criticizes Predator Director for Casting Registered Sex Offender: It’s ‘Unsettling’

“I don’t have all the details regarding his friend’s crime, but I know it involves a minor, and he spent time in jail. With regards to forgiveness, I leave that the individual,” the actor continued, adding that “what I take issue with…is that we all have the right to know who we’re working with!”

“When someone has been convicted of a crime of a sexual nature involving a child, we have the right to say that’s not okay!” he remarked. “Our studio was not given that opportunity, and neither was our cast. Especially @oliviamunn who was the only member of the principal cast who had to work with him.”

The actor went on to make it clear how much he appreciated the fact that she did speak up, instead of ignoring the truth.

“I so appreciate that you ‘didn’t leave well enough alone,’ & again, I’m so sorry you feel isolated in taking action,” he wrote. “Thank you to @20thcenturyfox for taking quick action in deleting the scene. @Oliviamunn I hope you don’t feel quite so alone. You did the right thing.”

Munn has yet to publicly respond to his tweets.

the individual. What I take issue with, (& I believe Shane addressed this in his apology), is that we all have the right to know who we’re working with! And when someone has been convicted of a crime of a sexual nature involving a child, we have the right to say that’s not okay! — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) September 9, 2018

Thank you to @20thcenturyfox for taking quick action in deleting the scene. @oliviamunn I hope you don’t feel quite so alone. You did the right thing. 🕉 — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) September 9, 2018

Last week, Munn revealed that while she was initially unaware of Striegel’s background, she went on to learn that in 2010, the actor, 47, pled guilty to attempting “to lure a 14-year-old female into a sexual relationship via the internet,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

In a statement shared with the newspaper, the actress, 38, said she thought it was “both surprising and unsettling that Shane Black, our director, did not share this information to the cast, crew, or Fox Studios prior to, during, or after production.”

According to the outlet, after Munn told Fox the truth about Wilder’s past, the decision was quickly made to cut the three-page scene he appeared in, during which he played a jogger who made repeated sexual advances on Munn’s character.

Defending his decision to cast Striegel in the film, Black previously shared his own statement with PEOPLE, remarking that he “was misled by a friend.”

“Having read this morning’s news reports, it has sadly become clear to me that I was misled by a friend I really wanted to believe was telling me the truth when he described the circumstances of his conviction,” Black said. “I believe in giving people second chances — but sometimes you discover that chance is not as warranted as you may have hoped.”

He added, “After learning more about the affidavit, transcripts and additional details surrounding Steve Striegel’s sentence, I am deeply disappointed in myself. I apologize to all of those, past and present, I’ve let down by having Steve around them without giving them a voice in the decision.”

RELATED VIDEO: Olivia Munn and Multiple Women Accuse Film Producer Brett Ratner of Sexual Misconduct

Seemingly referencing her decision to speak out about Striegel, Munn later wrote on Twitter, “My mom taught me to stand up & say ‘That’s not okay.”

“Even if you find yourself standing alone, speak up. Even if people get mad at you, speak up. It’s not our job to stay silent so that others can stay comfortable,” she added. “Use your voice to shape the world or others will shape it for us.”

Shane Black, Sterling K. Brown and Olivia Munn Kevin Winter/Getty

Munn later went on to clarify on social media why she was continuing to promote the film in interviews,

“I’m contractually obligated,” she wrote. “And from what I’m experiencing, I think they’d prefer I not show up. It would make everyone breathe easier.”

Continuing, she added, “Also, I worked really hard on this film, as did the rest of the cast and crew. Now that the scene is deleted I think audiences will love it.”

The Predator will be released nationwide on Sept. 14.