Sterling K. Brown Wears Only a Towel in New Video As He Jokes That He Needs a Gym Membership

Is Sterling K. Brown excited for his new film Hotel Artemis to come out? Abs-solutely!

The This Is Us star showed off his sculpted figure in an attention-grabbing video on his Instagram page, with the intention of getting the word out about his action film hitting theaters on Friday. Brown appeared wearing only a white towel, which just happened to be inscribed with Hotel Artemis, around his waist.

As his camerawoman got a good chuckle out of the whole scene, Brown also picked up on the silly vibe.

“If we get a good opening weekend, I might be able to get that membership to Equinox,” he joked.

The 42-year-old actor is no stranger to showing off his insane six-pack — in March 2017, Brown shared a shirtless selfie from the set of The Predator, a sequel to the 1987 sci-fi film, and revealed that he’s been hitting the gym.

“I try to get something in five days a week,” he previously told PEOPLE of his workout schedule. “My work schedule doesn’t always accommodate my workout schedule, but I make do with what time I’ve got.”

Adding, “I love basketball because it’s social, and you’re not even thinking about working out — you’re just playing a game, and getting great exercise at the same time. I also run, swim, bike, lift, do yoga. I just try to do something to sweat at least an hour a day.”

Brown also celebrated his latest Emmys win by flaunting his washboard abs on the set of This Is Us.

“Emmy winner in the house. @sterlingkbrown making a grand entrance into the makeup trailer,” said Zoe Hay, who is the head of the makeup department for This Is Us. “We won’t allow them in unless they bring their Emmy. Congratulations!”

For his latest role in Hotel Artemis, Brown is playing a bank robber named Waikiki trying to keep his brother alive.

“When you play somebody like Randall Pearson the majority of the year, you got to do something to complement that,” he recently told EW. “[Waikiki’s] got a purpose beyond just himself, so he’s a good bad guy. Which is always fun, to dance in the gray.”