Frozen 2's Sterling K. Brown Jokes 'I Hope I Don’t Get Cut from the Film' at L.A. Premiere

It was a family night for Sterling K. Brown!

The Frozen 2 star, 43, arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of the film with his wife, actress Ryan Michelle Bathe, and their two sons Andrew Jason Sterling and Amari Michael Ryan on Thursday night.

Brown, who rose to fame for his role in This Is Us, told PeopleTV’s Jeremy Parsons and Lola Ogunnaike that having a role in Frozen 2 was unbelievable.

“When I see the animated character of Mattias, myself, I go, ‘That’s me, that’s my voice, it’s such a pinch-me kind of moment, you’ve been watching Disney movies your whole life and now you get to be a part of one?'” Brown told PeopleTV on the red carpet.

He continued, joking, “I took [Andrew] six years ago to see the first one, so now he gets to see the sequel and see his dad and hopefully I didn’t get cut from the film!”

Image zoom Sterling K. Brown with his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe and their two sons

The sequel to the highly successful 2013 hit animated film follows Elsa the Snow Queen and her sister Anna as they embark on an adventure to a faraway kingdom.

Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad all reprise their roles as Anna, Elsa, Kristoff and Olaf, respectively.

RELATED: Frozen 2 World Premiere: Watch PEOPLE’s Red Carpet Livestream

They’re also joined by new cast members: Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina, Martha Plimpton, Jason Ritter and Rachel Matthews.

Brown portrays Lt. Mattias, who was once a part of the Arrendelle guard before he became trapped in the Enchanted Forest Anna and Elsa come across in the sequel.

Frozen 2 is in theaters Nov. 22