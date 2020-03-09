Stephen King Admits He's 'Very Uneasy' Over the Dropping of Woody Allen's Controversial Memoir

Stephen King isn’t happy with publishing house Hachette Book Group for dropping Woody Allen’s memoir, Apropos of Nothing, amid protests from his son, Ronan Farrow, and a walkout by the company’s staff last week.

The iconic horror author — best known for The Shining and It — shared his thoughts on Twitter on March 6, saying he was worried about the standard this would set for future publishings.

“The Hachette decision to drop the Woody Allen book makes me very uneasy. It’s not him; I don’t give a damn about Mr. Allen. It’s who gets muzzled next that worries me,” he wrote. “Once you start, the next one is always easier.”

King later responded to a fan who disagreed, explaining that he felt there were other ways people could protest Allen’s book, which didn’t require it to be dropped from publishing.

“If you think he’s a pedophile, don’t buy the book. Don’t go to his movies. Don’t go listen to him play jazz at the Carlyle,” he wrote. “Vote with your wallet…by withholding it. In America, that’s how we do.”

The author then added that he agreed “it was f—— tone-deaf of Hachette to want to publish Woody Allen’s book after publishing Ronan Farrow’s.”

On Friday, Hachette Book Group announced that they decided to drop the controversial director’s autobiography, Apropos of Nothing, just four days after announcing it had purchased the title.

“Hachette Book Group has decided that it will not publish Woody Allen’s memoir,” read a statement from the publisher obtained by PEOPLE.

“The decision to cancel Mr. Allen’s book was a difficult one. At HBG we take our relationships with authors very seriously and do not cancel books lightly. We have published and will continue to publish many challenging books. As publishers, we make sure every day in our work that different voices and conflicting points of views can be heard,” the statement continued.

“Also, as a company, we are committed to offering a stimulating, supportive and open work environment for all our staff. Over the past few days, HBG leadership had extensive conversations with our staff and others. After listening, we came to the conclusion that moving forward with publication would not be feasible for HBG.”

Allen, 84, has been accused of molesting daughter Dylan Farrow when she was a child, and news of the book deal quickly sparked outrage, including among the Hachette staff.

On Thursday, several staff members at the publishing house’s New York City office held a walkout in protest of the memoir and in solidarity with Ronan and Dylan.

“We respect and understand the perspective of our employees who have decided to express their concern over the publication of this book,” Hachette said in a statement, according to the Los Angeles Times. “We will engage our staff in a fuller discussion about this at the earliest opportunity.”

Both Dylan and Ronan have previously spoken out against the publication of Allen’s memoir, which was billed as a “comprehensive account” of his life and originally set to be released on April 7.

In his own statement, Ronan wrote that he “was disappointed to learn” about the news and claimed that Hachette “concealed the decision from me and its own employees while we were working on Catch and Kill — a book about how powerful men, including Woody Allen, avoid accountability for sexual abuse.”

Allen has long denied the allegations, which were first reported during his explosive 1992 split from his former girlfriend. The director was not charged, though a Connecticut prosecutor said there was probable cause for a criminal case.