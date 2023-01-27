Stephen Dorff Calls Modern Superhero Movies 'Garbage' Compared to 'Blade' : 'Their Movies Suck'

Stephen Dorff costarred with Wesley Snipes in New Line Cinema's 1998 Blade movie

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 27, 2023 12:10 PM
Stephen Dorff at the IndieWire Sundance Studio, Presented by Dropbox on January 23, 2023 in Park City, Utah.
Photo: Clayton Chase/IndieWire via Getty

Stephen Dorff is not afraid to speak out negatively about modern superhero movies.

In a recent interview with The Daily Beast at the Sundance Film Festival, Dorff, 49, said most modern mainstream movies are "all stupid to me" when asked if he finds it difficult to find roles like in his new film Divinity.

"I think film festivals are, in a way, kind of silly, with the exception of, it brings filmmakers and people together and gets an audience to see your movie and you can launch it and sell it there," Dorff said. "But in general, most of the movies are selling to streamers anyway, so it's not really about cinema."

Dorff noted that he thinks major film studios should "look for the next [Divinity director] Eddie Alcazar, because that's the future."

"Not making Black Adam and worthless garbage over and over again," he added to the outlet.

Dorff, who memorably costarred in Marvel's 1998 Blade movie with Wesley Snipes, revisited the superhero topic when asked by the outlet whether there are other genre films he would like to try out or revisit in the future. The actor implied that he might be interested in comic book films if they "were more like when I started when we made Blade" or more similar to Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight.

BLADE, Wesley Snipes, N'Bushe Wright, Stephen Dorff, 1998
New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection

"But all this other garbage is just embarrassing, you know what I mean? I mean, God bless them, they're making a bunch of money, but their movies suck," he laughed to the outlet. "And nobody's going to remember them."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Nobody's remembering Black Adam at the end of the day," he speculated. "I didn't even see that movie, it looked so bad."

The actor added in the interview that Marvel Studios "is used to me trashing them anyway."

"How's that PG Blade movie going for you, that can't get a director?" Dorff asked rhetorically. "Because anybody who goes there is going to be laughed at by everyone, because we already did it and made it the best. There's no [Blade director] Steve Norrington out there."

1998's Blade, which saw Snipes, now 60, take on Marvel's titular vampire superhero character, spawned two sequels and a television series based on the character from New Line Cinema.

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe gears up for its phase five with February's release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Marvel Studios' long-awaited Blade reboot currently holds a Sept. 6, 2024 release date after the studio hired new director Yann Demange (White Boy Rick) and ordered a full rewrite of the script, as The Hollywood Reporter noted in November.

Related Articles
Tom Cruise
Jennifer Connelly Says Her 'Top Gun: Maverick' Costar Tom Cruise 'Absolutely Deserves' an Oscar Nomination
SPIDER-MAN 2, Tobey Maguire, 2004,
Tobey Maguire Says He Would Reprise 'Spider-Man' Role Again: 'I Love These Films'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 20: Lea Michele poses at the Sony Masterworks Broadway "Funny Girl" New Broadway Cast Recording CD official release day signing at The August Wilson Theater Lobby on January 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)
Lea Michele Signs 'Funny Girl' CDs in N.Y.C., Plus Nia Long, Post Malone, Burna Boy and More
Julia Louis Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Brings Her Activism to Sundance, Plus Drake, Ryan Gosling, Simone Biles and More
Tyler Posey
Tyler Posey Dons a Serious Moustache, Plus Lindsay Lohan, Cruz & David Beckham and More
Mary Berry Emma Thompson
Mary Berry & Emma Thompson Attend the Inspiration Awards, Plus Emilia Clarke, Kendall Jenner and More
DEADPOOL, Ryan Reynolds, as Deadpool, 2016.
Everything to Know About 'Deadpool 3'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: George Clooney is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on January 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
George Clooney Is Spotted at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', Plus Keke Palmer, Jordan Peele and More
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt Brings Babylon to Paris, Plus Margot Robbie, Terry Crews, Padma Lakshmi and More
Antonio Banderas and Tom Holland
Antonio Banderas Says He Would 'Give the Torch' to Tom Holland in a Potential Zorro Movie Reboot
Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford); Harrison Ford attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+'s "1923"
Actors Who Were De-Aged for Roles Using Special Visual Effects
Samuel L. Jackson and Quentin Tarantino
Samuel L. Jackson Responds to Quentin Tarantino's Marvel Slam: Chadwick Boseman Is 'a Movie Star'
Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot
'Wonder Woman 3' 'Not Moving Forward' Despite Gal Gadot Saying She 'Can't Wait' to Make Film (Reports)
BLACK PANTHER, Letitia Wright, 2018
The Best Action Movies to Stream Now
james cameron
James Cameron Has Ideas for 'Avatar' 6 and 7 'If People Want It': 'We Know Exactly Where We're Going'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Brendan Fraser attends "The Whale" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Brendan Fraser Suggests He Didn't Do 'George of the Jungle 2' Because 'Studio Was Too Cheap to Hire Me'