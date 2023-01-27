Stephen Dorff Calls Modern Superhero Movies 'Garbage' Compared to 'Blade' : 'Their Movies Suck'

Stephen Dorff is not afraid to speak out negatively about modern superhero movies.

In a recent interview with The Daily Beast at the Sundance Film Festival, Dorff, 49, said most modern mainstream movies are "all stupid to me" when asked if he finds it difficult to find roles like in his new film Divinity.

"I think film festivals are, in a way, kind of silly, with the exception of, it brings filmmakers and people together and gets an audience to see your movie and you can launch it and sell it there," Dorff said. "But in general, most of the movies are selling to streamers anyway, so it's not really about cinema."

Dorff noted that he thinks major film studios should "look for the next [Divinity director] Eddie Alcazar, because that's the future."

"Not making Black Adam and worthless garbage over and over again," he added to the outlet.

Dorff, who memorably costarred in Marvel's 1998 Blade movie with Wesley Snipes, revisited the superhero topic when asked by the outlet whether there are other genre films he would like to try out or revisit in the future. The actor implied that he might be interested in comic book films if they "were more like when I started when we made Blade" or more similar to Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight.

"But all this other garbage is just embarrassing, you know what I mean? I mean, God bless them, they're making a bunch of money, but their movies suck," he laughed to the outlet. "And nobody's going to remember them."

"Nobody's remembering Black Adam at the end of the day," he speculated. "I didn't even see that movie, it looked so bad."

The actor added in the interview that Marvel Studios "is used to me trashing them anyway."

"How's that PG Blade movie going for you, that can't get a director?" Dorff asked rhetorically. "Because anybody who goes there is going to be laughed at by everyone, because we already did it and made it the best. There's no [Blade director] Steve Norrington out there."

1998's Blade, which saw Snipes, now 60, take on Marvel's titular vampire superhero character, spawned two sequels and a television series based on the character from New Line Cinema.

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe gears up for its phase five with February's release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Marvel Studios' long-awaited Blade reboot currently holds a Sept. 6, 2024 release date after the studio hired new director Yann Demange (White Boy Rick) and ordered a full rewrite of the script, as The Hollywood Reporter noted in November.