Stephen Colbert Reveals PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive on 'Late Show' — See the 'Sexy Contenders'

Avengers star Chris Evans was revealed as PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 7, 2022 11:59 PM

Stephen Colbert unveiled PEOPLE's newest Sexiest Man Alive: Chris Evans.

On Monday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, host Colbert said that the announcement was imminent.

"Folks, as you know, we are on the brink of a decision that will set our country — our world — on a new path," Colbert told the audience. "I'm talking of course about who will be PEOPLE magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2022."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-evans" data-inlink="true">Chris Evans</a> Sexiest Man Alive 2022
CBS

He added, "It is with great humility and gratitude that I am thrilled to announce that PEOPLE magazine has decided to award me the incredible honor… of announcing the Sexiest Man Alive for a second year in a row."

Colbert then briefly cut to last year's skit, in which researchers at the "LSSC Sexiness Research Institute" deemed last year's Sexiest Man Alive to be Paul Rudd.

Addressing the audience, Colbert said that they "narrowed it down to just two sexy contenders" this year, before revealing finalists John Oliver and Evans.

"This year's Sexiest Man Alive is Chris Evans," he said before cameras cut to Oliver screaming: "This is bulls—! Recount! Stop the steal!"

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-evans" data-inlink="true">Chris Evans</a> Sexiest Man Alive 2022
CBS

Colbert also had assistance revealing the newest Sexiest Man Alive from fellow SMA cover star, Dwayne Johnson.

Johnson, 50, made an appearance on The Late Show to introduce Evans, his costar in the upcoming Christmas movie Red One, as PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive. (Johnson was given the title back in 2016.)

In a pre-taped segment from the set of their new movie, Johnson said, "I just heard the amazing news — the fantastic news — that my good friend (I gotta keep this quiet) Chris Evans was just named Sexiest Man Alive from PEOPLE Magazine 2022. Let's go congratulate him right now."

Johnson then found his costar proudly wearing a "Sexiest Man Alive" sash. After Johnson congratulated him, Evans said, "That means a lot coming from a former Sexiest Man Alive." Confused, Johnson then said, "What do you mean?" before taking issue with the "former" title.

"Um, I never give the title up," Johnson said, clarifying that the title is "for life." He added, "Let me ask you a question brother: Am I alive? I'm still alive. And am I still sexy?" Evans responded, "Clearly," and Johnson added, "You bet your sexy mouth I am. We're sharing it."

At the end of the clip, Johnson gave Evans the floor to "say something sexy." The actor then told the camera, "Go vote tomorrow."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-evans" data-inlink="true">Chris Evans</a> Sexiest Man Alive 2022
CBS

In the new issue, on newsstands Friday, Evans, 41, jokes that he expects his friends to poke fun at him for earning the title. "Really this will just be a point of bullying. It's ripe for harassment," he says, adding that his mother, for one, will be delighted by the selection.

"My mom will be so happy," says Evans. "She's proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-evans" data-inlink="true">Chris Evans</a> Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Michael Schwartz

Earlier on Monday, Johnson and Evans shared the first look from Red One, announcing that production on the Prime Video holiday film has begun.

"It's beginning to look a lot like CHRISTMAAAS," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "Officially kicking off production for our CHRISTMAS franchise film titled, 'RED ONE' with my guy @chrisevans. Chris and I have been waiting to make a Christmas movie our entire careers and now finally, the trouble begins."

"Our director, Jake Kasdan has been in inspired form to deliver a very special, one of a kind CHRISTMAS franchise for you and your families around the world to enjoy. ... More to come. Lets get to work. Merry Christmas," he added.

Evans wrote on his Instagram, "We're already having WAY too much fun on this one. (I can't believe I'm finally doing a Christmas movie!)"

