Stephen Baldwin Asks for 'Prayers' After Fatal Accidental Shooting on Set of Brother Alec's Movie

Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured on Thursday after Alec Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun

On Thursday, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured after Alec, 63 — the film's star and producer — accidentally misfired a prop gun at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set of the film Rust in New Mexico.

Hutchins, 42, was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department. Souza, 48, underwent treatment for his injuries at Christus St. Vincent's hospital, officials said. His reps confirmed to Deadline on Friday that he is out of the hospital.

In an Instagram post early Friday morning, Stephen, 55, shared an image, which read: "Asking for prayers tonight friends not much can be said other than please pray for all involved in the tragic in the wake of this tragic accident thank you 🙏🏻."

Alongside the post, Stephen captioned the image with a purple cross emoji, while adding the hashtag "#Psalm91" as well.

Authorities responded to the incident at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set of the film around 1:50 p.m. local time following 911 calls indicating "an individual had been shot on set," the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department wrote in a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

Upon further investigation, the sheriff's department learned that Hutchins and Souza were "shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin."

So far, no charges have been filed. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Earlier in the day, Baldwin posted a since-deleted picture of himself in character on set. "Back to in person at the office," he captioned the Instagram photo. "Blimey … it's exhausting."

The film set has since been shut down, with production indefinitely paused, according to the film's production company, Rust Movie Productions LLC.

"The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones," Rust Movie Productions LLC said in a statement. "We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."

The film, written and directed by Souza, is reportedly set in 1880s Kansas. Alec stars as an infamous outlaw who goes on the run with his 13-year-old grandson after the teenager is convicted for the accidental murder of a local rancher and sentenced to hang, according to Deadline. Jensen Ackles and Travis Fimmel are also set to star in the Western thriller.

Following Hutchins' death, directors, actors and those in the film industry paid tribute to the late cinematographer.

"She was an absolutely incredible talent and a great person. She had such an eye and a visual style, she was the kind of cinematographer that you wanted to see succeed because you wanted to see what she could pull off next… and she was a fantastic person," wrote actor Joe Manganiello on Instagram.

James Gunn, director of the Guardians of the Galaxy films and The Suicide Squad, paid tribute to Hutchins on Twitter.