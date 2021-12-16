Starz Is Just $3 Per Month Right Now — Here's What to Stream During the Holidays
If your favorite part of the holiday season is hunkering down with a good movie under a mound of blankets (perhaps with some holiday cookies close at hand), you may be looking to sign up for a new streaming service to keep you entertained all winter long. Right now, you can subscribe to Starz for just $3 a month for three months and gain access to popular TV shows and movies. And yes, that includes plenty of festive favorites.
A Starz subscription normally costs $8.99 per month, so this deal lets you save over 66 percent for the first three months. After the first three months end, so does the $3 fee, and the subscription will renew at the original $8.99 price. But keep in mind, you can cancel your membership at any time. Also note, you cannot currently have a Starz subscription to be eligible for the deal.
Sign Up! Starz subscription, $3 per month for three months; starz.com
Starz has a library stacked with original shows, as well as classics and modern blockbusters. The available titles span a wide array of genres, so whether you prefer comedies, dramas, documentaries, or something else, you are sure to find something to meet your entertainment needs. There are even holiday-specific movies available for streaming, so the timing of this three-month-long subscription deal is perfect for anyone searching for a way to get festive with their movie-watching habits.
Elf, one of the most quintessential, feel-good Christmas movies, as well as Christmas with the Kranks, a beloved family comedy, are both currently available for streaming on Starz.
Animal-lovers may want to watch a young girl care for a reindeer in Prancer, or a group of friends who band together to save a puppy shelter in 12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue. And if you're looking for an animated film to watch with your kiddos, you'll also find Casper's Haunted Christmas on Starz.
Little Women may not be a movie dedicated to Christmas, but with plenty of snowy backdrops, Christmas-related scenes, mentions of the holidays, as well as the overarching theme of family, it's sure to give you the cozy feel you may be looking for in a holiday movie. Trading Places is also not technically holiday-dedicated, but it does involve an office holiday party and touch upon topics related to materialism, greed, and wealth gaps, which gives it some modern-day Scrooge elements.
And if you're looking to totally break from mainstream holiday movies, but still want something that feels seasonally appropriate, you can watch The Thing on Starz. It's a classic horror film set in the arctic, so it may not be the winter wonderland you normally associate with this time of year, but it's sure to give you a wintry chill (in more ways than one).
Check out more holiday movies available for streaming when you sign up for a Starz subscription below.
Related Items
Stream It! Elf with a Starz subscription, starz.com
Stream It! Elf: Buddy's Sing & Cheer Along with a Starz subscription, starz.com
Stream It! Christmas With The Kranks with a Starz subscription, starz.com
Stream It! Little Women with a Starz subscription, starz.com
Stream It! Prancer with a Starz subscription, starz.com
Stream It! Casper's Haunted Christmas with a Starz subscription, starz.com
Stream It! 12 Dogs Of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue with a Starz subscription, starz.com
Stream It! The Wishmas Tree with a Starz subscription, starz.com
Stream It! Felix The Cat Saves Christmas with a Starz subscription, starz.com
Stream It! Trading Places with a Starz subscription, starz.com
Stream It! The Thing with a Starz subscription, starz.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Starz Is Just $3 Per Month Right Now — Here's What to Stream During the Holidays
- These Are the 11 Most Comfortable Sectionals on Amazon, According to Reviewers
- These Are the 11 Most Comfortable Sectionals on Amazon, According to Reviewers
- Shoppers Won't Endure Another Winter Without This Toasty Heated Throw Blanket, and It's on Sale