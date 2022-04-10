Stars You Forgot Were in Newsies
The 1992 movie musical Newsies turns 30 years old today. We're looking back at all of the celebrities who starred in the musical you might have forgotten (plus a few from the Original Broadway Cast!)
Christian Bale
In 1992, Bale played Jack "Cowboy" Kelly in Newsies. Nearly a decade later, the actor earned an Academy Award for The Fighter and has starred in films like The Dark Knight and American Psycho.
Robert Duvall
Duvall was already enjoying a successful acting career when he donned a beard and played newspaper tycoon, Joseph Pulitzer, in Newsies. The actor is known for his roles in The Godfather, Tender Mercies, Apocalypse Now and M.A.S.H.
Ann-Margret
Ann-Margret is one of the most recognizable actresses of the 1960s, having starred in movie musicals like Bye Bye Birdie and Viva Las Vegas. The Golden Globe Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated actress, who recently appeared in The Kominsky Method, played Medda Larkson in Newsies in 1992.
Bill Pullman
Pullman — who starred in The Sinner, Independence Day, Spaceballs, While You Were Sleeping and more — played Bryan Denton, a reporter who helps the newsies make headlines, in the 1992 movie musical.
David Moscow
Before he landed the 1992 Newsies gig, Moscow starred alongside Tom Hanks in Big. Since playing Jack Kelly's right-hand man, Moscow has acted in movies like Riding in Cars with Boys, Just Married and Honey, as well as starring in the late '90s TV series, Zoe, Duncan, Jack and Jane.
Deborra-Lee Furness
In 1992, Aussie actress Furness played Esther Jacobs, a loving mom to David, Les and Sarah. Four years later, in 1996, she would married fellow Aussie actor Hugh Jackman. Furness is currently filming a TV series, Antibody Heat.
Max Casella
Casella's Newsies character had arguably the best nickname of the bunch: Racetrack Higgins.
Since making his feature film debut, Casella has been busy. He recently appeared on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and in the film The Tender Bar. He also enjoyed runs on shows like Boardwalk Empire, The Sopranos, Doogie Howser, M.D. and more.
Arvie Lowe Jr.
Anyone raised in the early 2000s will recognize Lowe Jr. — who played Boots in Newsies — from shows like Sister, Sister, Moesha, Smart Guy and Lizzie McGuire.
Kenny Ortega
Did you know that Ortega, who is known for directing movies like Hocus Pocus and High School Musical, as well as choreographing films like St. Elmo's Fire, Pretty in Pink, Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Dirty Dancing, also directed Newsies in 1992?!
Jeremy Jordan
Some of your favorite Broadway-actors-turned-screen-actors carried the banner once, too!
Super Girl and American Son actor Jordan played Jack Kelly in the stage version of the musical, earning himself a Tony Award nomination in 2012. In 2017, a film of the stage show was released, with Jordan at the helm.
Andrew Keenan-Bolger
The Broadway star played Crutchie in the 2012 Broadway production of Newsies (and in the 2017 film of the production). Since then, Keenan-Bolger has appeared on shows like The Blacklist, The Undoing, The Battery's Down and more.
Mike Faist
Faist made his Broadway debut originating the role of Morris Delancey, one of Joseph Pulitzer's lackeys. He also starred in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway.
Most recently, he played Riff in Steven Spielberg's 2021 film adaptation of West Side Story, earning a BAFTA nomination for best actor in a supporting role.