The star opened up about how his role as Cameron in Ferris Bueller's Day Off got to be a "pain in my ass" on Marc Maron's WTF podcast.

"In those years where I couldn't seem to scare up any work, I was like, 'Oh, well. I guess [Ferris] was my shot,' " Ruck told Maron in October.

"Things weren't going great," he continued. "So, the Bueller thing got to be a pain in my ass when people would bring it up during that period and I would go, 'I'm done.' "

Ruck had worked on two failed pilots before he called a temp agency to find work to help make his car payment. He worked at Sears for a few months, where he tried "to make myself invisible" so that no one would notice him from the movies. He eventually landed a role in the 1994 action flick Speed before becoming a series regular on Spin City, which ran for six seasons.

The star currently plays Connor Roy on the Emmy-winning HBO Max series Succession.