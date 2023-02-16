Selma Blair, Queen Latifah and More Stars Send 'So Much Love' After Bruce Willis FTD Diagnosis

Bruce Willis' family announced the actor's diagnosis in statements shared on Instagram Thursday

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Published on February 16, 2023 05:23 PM

Celebrities from across the entertainment industry are wishing Bruce Willis well after his wife Emma Heming Willis and family revealed the actor has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

On Thursday, a number of stars left comments on Instagram posts from Heming Willis, as well as posts from Willis' daughter Rumer Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore, as they announced the diagnosis.

Molly Ringwald left a heart emoji in the comments of Moore's Instagram post, while Marlon Wayons wrote: "Love to you, him and the family. You're an amazing human. It's beautiful to honor him and your family the way you are. Makes my heart smile."

"Sending love 💛," Selma Blair wrote in response to Moore's post.

"Sending you and your family all my love, always," Ireland Baldwin wrote in a comment on Rumer's post. Meanwhile, Aaron Paul wrote that Bruce, 67, is "such a damn legend" in his comment. "Love you so much my friend! ❤️ Sending hugs to you and that beautiful family of yours," the Breaking Bad alum wrote. "Your pops is such a damn legend."

"Sending you all so much love ❤️," Dancing with the Stars' Sharna Burgess wrote in a comment on Rumer's post.

In a comment on PEOPLE's Instagram post regarding the news, Kimberly Williams-Paisley wrote that her mother also had the disease. "Sending love to his family. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," she wrote in a comment.

Back in 2020, Williams-Paisley wrote in a personal essay for Redbook that it was "agonizing to slowly lose" her mom Linda due to the disease. "I've watched a passionately joyful woman, a devoted mother, an engaged listener and friend deteriorate and transform into someone almost unrecognizable," she wrote at the time.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper wrote on Twitter that his father-in-law suffered from the disease too: "FTD is a profoundly cruel disease, my beloved father in law Tom suffered from it for years before he died. Sending all my love and prayers to their family."

Maria Shriver wrote on Twitter that her "heart goes out to Bruce Willis and his family, & also my gratitude for shining a much needed light on this disease."

"When people step forward it helps all of us," Shriver added. "When people get a diagnosis it's extremely difficult, but also for most a relief to get a diagnosis."

Queen Latifah wished Willis and his family "all the best" in a comment left on Variety's Instagram post regarding the news. "God bless you my brother we love you!!! all the best," she wrote. "Thank you and your family for all the entertainment!!!"

"Yours truly sends love and positivity to Bruce and his family," Carl Weathers wrote on Twitter. "His talent has been enjoyed 'round the world'! DIE HARD; SIXTH SENSE; PULP FICTION! Love his work."

Bruce Willis attending the Glass European Premiere held at the Curzon Mayfair, London
Ian West/PA Images via Getty

In the Thursday statement, the actor's family said that while news of his frontotemporal dementia is "painful," it is "a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis." They said that since they announced his aphasia diagnosis last March, the "condition has progressed" for the Pulp Fiction actor and they now have an answer in the form of FTD.

"Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same," the family said. "It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible."

They also expressed their "deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce's original diagnosis."

