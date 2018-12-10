Aging Like Fine Wine: Celebrities Over 90, Then and Now

Betty White, Doris Day, Dick Van Dyke and other movie stars who are still trucking along post-90

More
placeholder
Alex Heigl
December 10, 2018 09:15 AM
<p>You&#8217;d be hard-pressed to find someone who&nbsp;<em>doesn&#8217;t</em> like the irrepressible White. Joan Rivers, of all people, <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/joan-rivers-80th-birthday-says-betty-white-is-a-hero/">called White her hero</a> when she&nbsp;turned 80.</p>
pinterest
BETTY WHITE, 96

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t like the irrepressible White. Joan Rivers, of all people, called White her hero when she turned 80.

ABC/Getty; D Dipasupil/FilmMagic
<p><a href="https://people.com/movies/kirk-douglas-turns-100-a-look-back-at-the-legendary-actors-incredible-rags-to-riches-journey-in-his-own-words/">Douglas reportedly talked</a> his way into getting the dean of St. Lawrence University to give him a loan to attend the school, which we get, because &#8230; look at young Kirk Douglas.</p>
pinterest
KIRK DOUGLAS, 102

Douglas reportedly talked his way into getting the dean of St. Lawrence University to give him a loan to attend the school, which we get, because … look at young Kirk Douglas.

AP Photo/Jim Pringle; Getty Images
<p><a href="https://people.com/movies/angela-lansbury-sings-beauty-and-the-beast-at-25th-anniversary-film/">Lansbury</a>&nbsp;can still hang with actresses one-third her age: She recently took to the stage on the 25th anniversary of&nbsp;<em>Beauty and the Beast</em> to sing a song as her character Mrs. Potts.</p>
pinterest
ANGELA LANSBURY, 93

Lansbury can still hang with actresses one-third her age: She recently took to the stage on the 25th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast to sing a song as her character Mrs. Potts.

Bettmann/Getty; Neilson Barnard/Getty
<p><a href="https://people.com/movies/gene-wilder-and-gilda-radner-carl-reiner-remembers-their-happiest-moment/">Reiner</a> has amassed a staggering nine primetime Emmys during his career, with 11 other various award wins and 17 nominations.</p>
pinterest
CARL REINER, 96

Reiner has amassed a staggering nine primetime Emmys during his career, with 11 other various award wins and 17 nominations.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty; Douglas Gorenstein/NBC/Getty
<p><a href="https://people.com/celebrity/carol-channing-95th-birthday-celebration-at-mccallum-theatre/">Channing</a>&nbsp;celebrated her 95th birthday with a party&nbsp;that included tributes from fans as wide-ranging as former President Bill Clinton and Julie Andrews.</p>
pinterest
CAROL CHANNING, 97

Channing celebrated her 95th birthday with a party that included tributes from fans as wide-ranging as former President Bill Clinton and Julie Andrews.

Photoshot/Getty; David Livingston/Getty
<p>Asked in 2015 for her advice to younger actresses, <a href="https://people.com/movies/cicely-tyson-wins-lifetime-achievement-award-discusses-race-and-gender/">Tyson told PEOPLE</a> it&#8217;s simple: never stop learning. &#8220;That&rsquo;s the most important thing you can do and that applies to anything you select to do in life. &hellip; Once you get that under your belt, nobody can stop you. The sky is absolutely the limit.&#8221; In 2018, <a href="https://people.com/movies/cicely-tyson-honorary-oscar-at-age-93/">she was awarded</a> an honorary Oscar.</p>
pinterest
CICELY TYSON, 93

Asked in 2015 for her advice to younger actresses, Tyson told PEOPLE it’s simple: never stop learning. “That’s the most important thing you can do and that applies to anything you select to do in life. … Once you get that under your belt, nobody can stop you. The sky is absolutely the limit.” In 2018, she was awarded an honorary Oscar.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty; David Livingston/Getty
<p>In his cameo in <em>Mary Poppins Returns</em>, Van Dyke has <a href="https://people.com/movies/dick-van-dyke-looks-the-same-mary-poppins-returns-trailer/">hardly aged a day</a> since he starred in the 1964 original.</p>
pinterest
DICK VAN DYKE, 92

In his cameo in Mary Poppins Returns, Van Dyke has hardly aged a day since he starred in the 1964 original.

Roxanne McCann/Getty; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty
<p><a href="https://people.com/movies/olivia-de-havilland-on-romances-with-errol-flynn-and-jimmy-stewart/">Her life merits a biopic</a>: She was linked to Errol Flynn, John Huston, Howard Hughes, Jimmy Stewart and pretty much every dashing Hollywood player of the industry&#8217;s golden years.</p>
pinterest
OLIVIA DE HAVILLAND, 102

Her life merits a biopic: She was linked to Errol Flynn, John Huston, Howard Hughes, Jimmy Stewart and pretty much every dashing Hollywood player of the industry’s golden years.

Everett Collection; Francois Durand/Getty
<p>Saint has been active as a voice actress recently, lending her pipes to Katara in the&nbsp;<em>Avatar: The Last Airbender</em> spin-off <em>The Legend of Korra</em>.</p>
pinterest
EVA MARIE SAINT, 94

Saint has been active as a voice actress recently, lending her pipes to Katara in the Avatar: The Last Airbender spin-off The Legend of Korra.

Silver Screen Collection/Getty; Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
<p>&ldquo;Age is just a number. How you feel and live your life is more important,&#8221; <a href="https://people.com/movies/doris-day-on-turning-92-age-is-just-a-number/">Day told PEOPLE ahead of her 92nd birthday.</a>&nbsp;There aren&#8217;t enough praise-hands emojis in the world for that one.&nbsp;</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
DORIS DAY, 94

“Age is just a number. How you feel and live your life is more important,” Day told PEOPLE ahead of her 92nd birthday. There aren’t enough praise-hands emojis in the world for that one. 

 

Bettmann/Getty; Bello/Splash News Online
1 of 10

Advertisement
1 of 10 ABC/Getty; D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

BETTY WHITE, 96

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t like the irrepressible White. Joan Rivers, of all people, called White her hero when she turned 80.

Advertisement
2 of 10 AP Photo/Jim Pringle; Getty Images

KIRK DOUGLAS, 102

Douglas reportedly talked his way into getting the dean of St. Lawrence University to give him a loan to attend the school, which we get, because … look at young Kirk Douglas.

3 of 10 Bettmann/Getty; Neilson Barnard/Getty

ANGELA LANSBURY, 93

Lansbury can still hang with actresses one-third her age: She recently took to the stage on the 25th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast to sing a song as her character Mrs. Potts.

Advertisement
4 of 10 Michael Ochs Archives/Getty; Douglas Gorenstein/NBC/Getty

CARL REINER, 96

Reiner has amassed a staggering nine primetime Emmys during his career, with 11 other various award wins and 17 nominations.

Advertisement
5 of 10 Photoshot/Getty; David Livingston/Getty

CAROL CHANNING, 97

Channing celebrated her 95th birthday with a party that included tributes from fans as wide-ranging as former President Bill Clinton and Julie Andrews.

Advertisement
6 of 10 Michael Ochs Archives/Getty; David Livingston/Getty

CICELY TYSON, 93

Asked in 2015 for her advice to younger actresses, Tyson told PEOPLE it’s simple: never stop learning. “That’s the most important thing you can do and that applies to anything you select to do in life. … Once you get that under your belt, nobody can stop you. The sky is absolutely the limit.” In 2018, she was awarded an honorary Oscar.

Advertisement
7 of 10 Roxanne McCann/Getty; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

DICK VAN DYKE, 92

In his cameo in Mary Poppins Returns, Van Dyke has hardly aged a day since he starred in the 1964 original.

Advertisement
8 of 10 Everett Collection; Francois Durand/Getty

OLIVIA DE HAVILLAND, 102

Her life merits a biopic: She was linked to Errol Flynn, John Huston, Howard Hughes, Jimmy Stewart and pretty much every dashing Hollywood player of the industry’s golden years.

Advertisement
9 of 10 Silver Screen Collection/Getty; Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

EVA MARIE SAINT, 94

Saint has been active as a voice actress recently, lending her pipes to Katara in the Avatar: The Last Airbender spin-off The Legend of Korra.

Advertisement
10 of 10 Bettmann/Getty; Bello/Splash News Online

DORIS DAY, 94

“Age is just a number. How you feel and live your life is more important,” Day told PEOPLE ahead of her 92nd birthday. There aren’t enough praise-hands emojis in the world for that one. 

 

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.