After Jessica Chastain's Best Actress Oscars win on Sunday night, many on Twitter were quick to point out she's the fifth female member of The Help's star-studded cast to win an Academy Award for acting since the film premiered in 2011 (and the eighth overall).

Asked about the fact backstage, the newly minted honoree told the press, "I think that's actually a testament to [director] Tate Taylor and his incredible skills at casting. He fought for me to be in The Help ... I definitely wasn't the obvious choice for the part of Celia Foote. I didn't look like her, I didn't sound like her ... It really goes to show his respect and admiration for actresses."

She continued, "I think you can see that in the careers that the women have had since his films, when you look back at what we've made and put out in 2011, many of us were at the very, very beginning of our careers. So yeah, I thank Tate Taylor for that."

Aunjanue Ellis, who had a smaller role in The Help, was also up for an Oscar this year, Best Supporting Actress for King Richard. Bryce Dallas Howard is the remaining lead waiting on an Academy Award (we're rooting for you, Bryce!).

Here, a history of the women who've won — plus when and what for.