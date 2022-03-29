All the Stars of The Help Who've Won an Oscar Since the 2011 Film
Eight actresses who starred in The Help have won Oscars, six since the movie came out in 2011
The Women of The Help Are Winners
After Jessica Chastain's Best Actress Oscars win on Sunday night, many on Twitter were quick to point out she's the fifth female member of The Help's star-studded cast to win an Academy Award for acting since the film premiered in 2011 (and the eighth overall).
Asked about the fact backstage, the newly minted honoree told the press, "I think that's actually a testament to [director] Tate Taylor and his incredible skills at casting. He fought for me to be in The Help ... I definitely wasn't the obvious choice for the part of Celia Foote. I didn't look like her, I didn't sound like her ... It really goes to show his respect and admiration for actresses."
She continued, "I think you can see that in the careers that the women have had since his films, when you look back at what we've made and put out in 2011, many of us were at the very, very beginning of our careers. So yeah, I thank Tate Taylor for that."
Aunjanue Ellis, who had a smaller role in The Help, was also up for an Oscar this year, Best Supporting Actress for King Richard. Bryce Dallas Howard is the remaining lead waiting on an Academy Award (we're rooting for you, Bryce!).
Here, a history of the women who've won — plus when and what for.
Jessica Chastain, 2022
Best Actress, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Cicely Tyson, 2019
Honorary Oscar
Allison Janney, 2018
Best Supporting Actress, I, Tonya
Emma Stone, 2017
Best Actress, La La Land
Viola Davis, 2017
Best Supporting Actress, Fences
Octavia Spencer, 2012
Best Supporting Actress, The Help
Mary Steenburgen, 1981
Best Supporting Actress, Melvin and Howard
Sissy Spacek, 1980
Best Actress, Coal Miner's Daughter