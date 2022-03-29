All the Stars of The Help Who've Won an Oscar Since the 2011 Film

Eight actresses who starred in The Help have won Oscars, six since the movie came out in 2011

By Kate Hogan March 29, 2022 04:57 PM

The Women of The Help Are Winners

Credit: Dale Robinette/Walt Disney/Everett Collection

After Jessica Chastain's Best Actress Oscars win on Sunday night, many on Twitter were quick to point out she's the fifth female member of The Help's star-studded cast to win an Academy Award for acting since the film premiered in 2011 (and the eighth overall). 

Asked about the fact backstage, the newly minted honoree told the press, "I think that's actually a testament to [director] Tate Taylor and his incredible skills at casting. He fought for me to be in The Help ... I definitely wasn't the obvious choice for the part of Celia Foote. I didn't look like her, I didn't sound like her ... It really goes to show his respect and admiration for actresses." 

She continued, "I think you can see that in the careers that the women have had since his films, when you look back at what we've made and put out in 2011, many of us were at the very, very beginning of our careers. So yeah, I thank Tate Taylor for that." 

Aunjanue Ellis, who had a smaller role in The Help, was also up for an Oscar this year, Best Supporting Actress for King Richard. Bryce Dallas Howard is the remaining lead waiting on an Academy Award (we're rooting for you, Bryce!). 

Here, a history of the women who've won — plus when and what for. 

Jessica Chastain, 2022

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Best Actress, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Cicely Tyson, 2019

Credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Honorary Oscar

Allison Janney, 2018

Credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Best Supporting Actress, I, Tonya

Emma Stone, 2017

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Best Actress, La La Land

Viola Davis, 2017

Credit: Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

Best Supporting Actress, Fences

Octavia Spencer, 2012

Credit: Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty

Best Supporting Actress, The Help

Mary Steenburgen, 1981

Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Image

Best Supporting Actress, Melvin and Howard

Sissy Spacek, 1980

Credit: Bettmann/Getty Images

Best Actress, Coal Miner's Daughter

By Kate Hogan