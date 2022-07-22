See All the Stars at Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego

From Dungeons & Dragons to Severance and beyond, casts are hyped to meet fans and talk up their new projects

By Kate Hogan July 22, 2022 04:37 PM

1 of 21

Aisha Tyler

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

kicking back on the #IMDboat on July 22. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 21

Stephen Colbert

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

leading The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power panel on July 22. 

3 of 21

Terry Crews

flexing on the #IMDboat on July 22. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 21

Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito & Lucy DeVito

on the #IMDboat on July 22. 

Advertisement

5 of 21

Amandla Stenberg

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

on the #IMDboat on July 22. 

6 of 21

Regé-Jean Page

Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty

of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, at a panel on July 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 21

Hugh Jackman

Credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty for Paramount Pictured

of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, at a panel on July 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 21

The Cast of Dungeons & Dragons

Credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images for Paramount Pictured

Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine and Hugh Grant, ahead of their July 21 panel.

Advertisement

9 of 21

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

at the Teen Wolf: The Movie panel on July 21.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 21

Tyler Posey

Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty

at the Teen Wolf: The Movie panel on July 21.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 21

Janelle James, Quinta Brunson & Sheryl Lee Ralph

in a virtual panel for Abbott Elementary on July 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 21

Nathan Fillion & Niecy Nash

at a virtual panel for The Rookie on July 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 21

Dolph Ludgren

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

with Stephen Root, Tiffany Smith and Robert David at the Masters of the Universe: 40 Years panel on July 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 21

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty I

at a Ghosts panel on July 21.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 21

Ben Stiller

speaking at the Severance panel on July 21.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 21

Patton Oswalt

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

speaking at the Severance panel on July 21.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 21

Adam Scott

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

speaking at the Severance panel on July 21.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 21

The Cast of Vampire Academy

Credit: Todd Williamson/getty

Sisi Stringer, Kieron Moore, Daniela Nieves and André Dae Kim ahead of their panel on July 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 21

Lauren Ridloff

at the 'Disability Representation On and Off Screen' panel on July 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 21

Román Zaragoza, Asher Grodman & Danielle Pinnock

on the #IMDboat on July 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 21

William Shatner

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

at a handprint ceremony hosted by Legion M on July 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next